LOCAL NEWS

SB I-5 closed in Fife after man laying on road hit by several cars

Apr 24, 2023, 6:16 AM | Updated: 7:24 am

I-5...

A person is dead after being struck by several cars on I-5 in Fife (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 7:20 a.m.:

All lanes of SB I-5 have been reopened, but WSDOT advises drivers that the back-up could take some time to clear.

Original:

A pedestrian was hit and killed on Southbound Interstate 5 in Fife early Monday, causing the roadway to close and traffic to be diverted.

The crash happened at about 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 near 54th Avenue E, where Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer said there were 911 calls about a man lying on the freeway.

Crash on SB I-405 creates 4+ mile backup in Newcastle

When police arrived, the man had been hit by several cars.

“The person had been struck by several cars; when troopers go to the scene, one car that struck that person was out at the scene, other cars that hit him unfortunately were not at the scene,” Reyer said.

The man may have fallen from an overpass onto the freeway, police say, but the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have been involved without knowing it or who has dash cam video from the area at that time is asked to call 911.

“I can almost guarantee you that you will not be liable because this is something where you’re not expecting someone to be lying in the roadway. And you are not the first or the second person, unfortunately, who made contact with that person,” said Reyer.

Troopers are combing through a large scene that’s about 1,000 feet long.

Traffic is being detoured onto Pacific Highway, Port of Tacoma Road, and back onto I-5.

There is heavy congestion and a large backup due to the closure.

