Washington State Ferry summer reservations go on sale Tuesday

With summer-like temperatures returning this week, we’ll also see the return of ferry reservations on board some Washington State Ferry (WSF) routes.

As more people look to travel around Puget Sound in the nice weather, you might need to reserve a spot on the boat if you want to make it on.

The benefit of having a reservation is that it allows drivers to skip long lines, avoid the stand-by area, and drive straight onto the vessel.

WSF Spokesperson Ian Sterling warns reservations will go quickly and recommends looking at off-peak hours and dates, such as late mornings, mid-afternoons, and the middle of the week.

Summer reservations, June 18 – Sept. 23, are only available on two routes: Anacortes/San Juan and Port Townsend/Coupeville. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 7 a.m., online, or through a WSF ticketing agent.

Reservations are not a ticket on board; that is a separate cost. It is important to remember to get two reservations for any round-trip service, as one reservation is only good for one-way.

