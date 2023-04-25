Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Department of Health sunsets COVID-19 exposure app WA Notify

Apr 25, 2023, 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:04 am

wa notify...

(Photo from Washington State Department of Health)

(Photo from Washington State Department of Health)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that its COVID-19 exposure notification smartphone app, WA Notify, is going away in a few weeks.

The COVID-19 exposure notification app is scheduled to sunset May 11, in tandem with the end of the Public Health Emergency.

Washington DOH announces end of free at-home COVID-19 testing

WA Notify was launched in November of 2020 and uses Bluetooth technology to let users know they may have been exposed to somebody who recently tested positive for the virus.

Approximately 235,000 people have confirmed a positive test result in WA Notify, generating more than 2.5 million anonymous exposure notifications, according to the DOH.

“We’re tremendously proud of what WA Notify was able to accomplish in a relatively short amount of time, and eager to find ways to utilize this life-saving technology again in the future,” said Dr. Bryant Thomas Karras, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Washington State Department of Health. “We want to thank WA Notify users across the state for using this free, privacy-preserving tool to protect themselves and their communities.”

Research from the University of Washington and DOH has found in the past that the app is a lifesaving tool, estimating that the notification system has saved 30 to 120 lives and likely prevented about 6,000 COVID-19 cases in the first few months of its use.

DOH still encourages that people who test positive for COVID-19 anonymously notify others via the app through the end of the federal public health emergency on COVID-19 on May 11, and afterward, if people do test positive, to work to stop the spread by contact tracing and isolating from others.

iPhone and Android users may receive a notification on their phone on or after May 11, notifying them that the app has been disabled. App users do not need to take any further action, although Android users can uninstall the app from their phones if they choose.

Local News

Biden...

L.B. Gilbert

‘Lots of concerns’ as President Biden announces bid for re-election

President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that he would be seeking re-election in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to “finish this job.”

12 hours ago

assault weapons ban...

L.B. Gilbert

Gov. Inslee signs assault weapons ban as constitutional challenges begin

Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a bill banning the sale, manufacture, or import of assault weapons Tuesday.

12 hours ago

FILE - A 7-year-old Mexican grey wolf walks in an enclosure at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewoo...

Deedee Sun, KIRO 7 News

Coyote encounters on the rise in several Seattle neighborhoods

Coyotes are running rampant in multiple Seattle neighborhoods, from Beacon Hill to Magnolia.

12 hours ago

crisis care dave upthegrove...

L.B. Gilbert

Last day to vote on $1.25B King County Crisis Care Center levy

King County voters are voting on the creation of a new levy that would allow the county to fund a new network of crisis care centers.

12 hours ago

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov. 2022, a...

Associated Press

Court denies request to lift gag order in Idaho killings

The Idaho Supreme Court on Monday rejected to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death.

12 hours ago

abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...

Associated Press

Washington lawmakers pass two-year budget, end session

Lawmakers in Washington state closed out the legislative session by adopting a $69 billion operating budget for the next two years

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Department of Health sunsets COVID-19 exposure app WA Notify