CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle SWAT raid encampment where dealers allegedly sold fentanyl

Apr 25, 2023, 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

Encampment selling fentanyl under bridge (Photo from Seattle Police Department)

Encampment selling fentanyl under bridge (Photo from Seattle Police Department)

(Photo from Seattle Police Department)

Seattle Police SWAT and narcotics detectives recovered a shotgun during a search warrant at an encampment Friday afternoon.

Police converged on the encampment after detectives developed probable cause for two subjects selling fentanyl from an unauthorized structure under the Jose Rizal Bridge. Both subjects had multiple warrants and extensive criminal histories and were known to be armed.

Police report as SWAT approached the makeshift structure, several people ran. The structure was hazardous inside due to debris and overall instability.

Detectives recovered an altered shotgun and a large, bladed weapon from the structure. Neither wanted subject was located.

Dog attack in Shoreline leaves woman hospitalized

A dog attack in Shoreline caused a woman to go to the hospital.

There is no word on the extent of her injuries, but Shoreline Fire has confirmed the dog is not on the loose.

Shoreline firefighters say some roads near Lake Ballinger are shut down while they investigate.

West Seattle woman attacked by thief, purse, and car stolen as she slept

A woman in West Seattle was allegedly woken up by a robber who assaulted her and then stole her purse and car.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1400 block of SW Henderson Street for a reported home invasion and robbery, said the Seattle Police Department.

The woman told police she was sleeping when she was awoken by the robber, who assaulted her and then stole her purse and keys before fleeing in her car.

By the time police arrived, the robber was gone, and officers were unable to catch the person.

Employees attacked, cars stolen at Meineke in Des Moines

Two employees at Meineke in Des Moines were assaulted by suspected car thieves Monday afternoon.

Employees say this started when a group of people pulled into the parking lot. One of them got out of the vehicle, and they believed the vehicle they were in was stolen. When one employee tried to take a photo of the person who got out of the car, they were punched in the face.

Not too long after the first attack, another employee who was recording everything on his phone said he confronted the group but was also attacked.

The owner of the shop also owns a location in Gig Harbor, which had five cars stolen recently.

Des Moines Police are investigating both incidents

Man arrested with drugs during downtown emphasis patrol

An officer working an emphasis patrol on 3rd Avenue near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Pike Street observed a man selling fentanyl Monday afternoon.

The man was seen exchanging narcotics with multiple subjects in the area for stolen goods and cash, and around 4 p.m., the officer coordinated with patrol units to take the man into custody. During the search of the suspect, officers recovered the following:

  • A plastic tube containing 37 blue M-30 pills
  • Approximately 4.8 grams fentanyl powder
  • $311.00 in cash
  • Digital scale and a 100-gram weight
  • Helly Hansen jacket with security tags
  • Chilaca cell phone with box

The 23-year-old suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver and his outstanding warrant out of Oregon.

