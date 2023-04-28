Westlake Light Rail Station shut down for 2 weeks due to damages

A Seattle civic improvement project over Westlake Station has turned into a weeks-long hassle for light rail riders trying to ride through downtown.

Sound Transit says it all started last Tuesday when crews removed the historic Ben Bridge street clock from the location at 4th and Pike Street, where it’s been since 1928.

Unbeknownst to workers, their act of digging up the concrete holding the clock opened up a hole in the roof of the downtown Transit Tunnel over Westlake Station.

At first, it appeared to be a relatively simple fix. But more than a week later, when Sound Transit crews got a better look at the situation, they determined those fallen bricks and tiles were just the beginning of a potentially serious situation.

“As we looked at the damage, we realized it was much more extensive than we thought,” says Sound Transit spokesman John Gallagher. “Therefore, we really had to shut down the platform to do further work to investigate what needs to be done to repair the structural damage that was caused.”

In order to do that, they’re “single-tracking” through the tunnel – meaning only using the southbound platforms for all the trains. To cause the fewest number of delays, a single shuttle train will take passengers between the Capitol Hill and Stadium stations.

This means if you are coming into Seattle from the south, you will get off your train at the Stadium station, wait for the shuttle train, (they’re running every 32 minutes,) and head to your stop. But, if your stop is beyond the Capitol Hill station, you will have to get off the shuttle train and board a regular northbound train there.

The situation is reversed for travelers coming into the city from the north. You’ll have to disembark at Capitol Hill, wait for the shuttle train, take it as far as the Stadium station, then get off again and board a regular southbound train. This will likely have to continue for two weeks, but that schedule could change as Sound Transit learns more about the damages.

“If you’re coming from the airport and headed to Northgate, you’ll have to do this,” says Gallagher. “And, if you’re coming from Northgate and to the (Kraken playoff) game, you’ll have to do this too. We really have to do this for safety reasons.”

Sound Transit says they had to make the hard decision to single-track through Westlake Station with little notice, and they know it’s a big inconvenience for travelers.

“Believe me, we totally understand it, we wish there were other options,” acknowledged Gallagher. “We certainly will be looking for other ways to increase service and mitigate the impact on passengers. This was an unplanned disruption, and we’re really trying to do the best we can on short notice to minimize the impact, but we’re doing the best we can given such short notice”.

So why did they have to remove the Ben Bridge clock from where it’s marked the passage of time downtown for 95 years?

According to a report filed with Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board, the clock is to be relocated to 5th and Pine Streets, in front of the Ben Bridge Jewelry flagship store.

