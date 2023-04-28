Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Westlake Light Rail Station shut down for 2 weeks due to damages

Apr 28, 2023, 7:13 AM

westlake...

Westlake Station (Photo from Sound Transit)

(Photo from Sound Transit)

Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

A Seattle civic improvement project over Westlake Station has turned into a weeks-long hassle for light rail riders trying to ride through downtown.

Sound Transit says it all started last Tuesday when crews removed the historic Ben Bridge street clock from the location at 4th and Pike Street, where it’s been since 1928.

Sound Transit opening new parking garage at Lynnwood Transit Center on Monday

Unbeknownst to workers, their act of digging up the concrete holding the clock opened up a hole in the roof of the downtown Transit Tunnel over Westlake Station.

At first, it appeared to be a relatively simple fix. But more than a week later, when Sound Transit crews got a better look at the situation, they determined those fallen bricks and tiles were just the beginning of a potentially serious situation.

“As we looked at the damage, we realized it was much more extensive than we thought,” says Sound Transit spokesman John Gallagher. “Therefore, we really had to shut down the platform to do further work to investigate what needs to be done to repair the structural damage that was caused.”

In order to do that, they’re “single-tracking” through the tunnel – meaning only using the southbound platforms for all the trains. To cause the fewest number of delays, a single shuttle train will take passengers between the Capitol Hill and Stadium stations.

This means if you are coming into Seattle from the south, you will get off your train at the Stadium station, wait for the shuttle train, (they’re running every 32 minutes,) and head to your stop. But, if your stop is beyond the Capitol Hill station, you will have to get off the shuttle train and board a regular northbound train there.

The situation is reversed for travelers coming into the city from the north. You’ll have to disembark at Capitol Hill, wait for the shuttle train, take it as far as the Stadium station, then get off again and board a regular southbound train. This will likely have to continue for two weeks, but that schedule could change as Sound Transit learns more about the damages.

“If you’re coming from the airport and headed to Northgate, you’ll have to do this,” says Gallagher. “And, if you’re coming from Northgate and to the (Kraken playoff) game, you’ll have to do this too. We really have to do this for safety reasons.”

Sound Transit says they had to make the hard decision to single-track through Westlake Station with little notice, and they know it’s a big inconvenience for travelers.

“Believe me, we totally understand it, we wish there were other options,” acknowledged Gallagher. “We certainly will be looking for other ways to increase service and mitigate the impact on passengers. This was an unplanned disruption, and we’re really trying to do the best we can on short notice to minimize the impact, but we’re doing the best we can given such short notice”.

So why did they have to remove the Ben Bridge clock from where it’s marked the passage of time downtown for 95 years?

According to a report filed with Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board, the clock is to be relocated to 5th and Pine Streets, in front of the Ben Bridge Jewelry flagship store.

Local News

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff

‘It’s just been a horrible nightmare’: Search intensifies for missing Skagit County woman

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has been looking for 25-year-old Mikayla Standridge for almost a week.

7 hours ago

File - A potential buyer looks over an 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday...

Associated Press

A key inflation gauge tracked by Fed remained high in March

A key index of inflation that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve remained elevated last month, keeping the Fed on track to raise interest rates

7 hours ago

Gender affirming care...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Gov. Inslee signs bills protecting gender-affirming care, abortion rights

On Thursday, Gov. Jay Inslee signed several bills aimed at protecting gender-affirming care and abortion rights.

1 day ago

Seattle Police DUI...

Kate Stone

Seattle police officer arrested for DUI in 2022 still works for SPD

Two Seattle police officers were arrested for driving drunk in Edmonds last year, according to newly-obtained court records.

1 day ago

FILE - Photo of two Apache helicopters similar to the ones that crashed in Alaska Thursday. (Getty ...

Associated Press

2 US Army helicopters crash in Alaska, killing 3 soldiers

Two U.S. Army helicopters crashed Thursday in Alaska returning from a training flight, the second accident involving military helicopters in the state this year.

1 day ago

Colorado Avalanche player...

Matt Markovich

Colorado Avalanche player involved in incident at Seattle hotel

An incident report from Seattle Police is filling some of the gaps in the disappearance of Colorado Avalanche star Valeri Nichushkin.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.

Westlake Light Rail Station shut down for 2 weeks due to damages