Aerosmith announces farewell tour with stop at Climate Pledge Arena

Rock legends Aerosmith just announced the dates for their new “Peace Out” Tour, with a stop at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday the dates for the band’s farewell tour, which kicks off Sept. 2 in Philidelphia.

In a joint statement, Aerosmith shared, “It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way; you’re going to get the best show of our lives.”

The 40-date run of shows includes a stop in the band’s hometown of Boston on New Year’s Eve, as well as a stop at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Guitarist Joe Perry told the Associated Press he believes that now is the time to say goodbye, with every founding band member over the age of 70. Lead Singer Steven Tyler, 75, is the oldest in the group.

“It’s kind of a chance to celebrate the 50 years we’ve been out here,” Perry said. “You never know how much longer everybody’s going to be healthy to do this. … It’s been a while since we’ve actually done a real tour. We did that run in Vegas, which was great. It was fun, but (we’re) kind of anxious to get back on the road.”

Over the years, Aerosmith, which formed in 1970, has collected four Grammys. The band broke boundaries intersecting rock and hip-hop with their epic collaboration with Run-DMC for “Walk This Way.”

The band also shared news of Drummer Joey Kramer’s absence from this touring run.

“While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of Aerosmith, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed,” the band said with the tour announcement.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Friday, May 5, at 10 a.m., and you can buy them on Ticketmaster here.