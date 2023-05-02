‘It is lawless here:’ Auburn community pleads with leaders for solutions after weekend shooting

The Auburn community is pleading with city councilmembers to address ever-growing concerns surrounding public safety.

Concerns heightened recently after a quadruple shooting during an illegal street racing event over the weekend.

But for Valerie, a resident of Auburn of 40 years, this problem dates back years.

“The last six years I do not feel safe,” she said during a Monday night council meeting. “My house was burglarized, my car was stolen, a window was broken with a rock.”

Meanwhile, local pastor LaShund Lambert — who actually ran for city council in 2021 — called for leaders to focus on solutions.

“Do something!” he said. “I’m not saying I know all the answers, but we have to do something where there’s legitimate accountability when a job doesn’t get done.”

Local business owners spoke out Monday as well, saying that rising crime will eventually drive them out. For Antique Marketplace’s Carly Willis, she actually came to a city council meeting a month ago after her store was broken into.

And a week after she spoke out asking for help, her store was broken into again. Now, she’s on the hook for tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

“It is lawless here,” she said. “We are made empty promises and ultimately must do what is necessary to protect ourselves, and those who rely on us.”

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus told KIRO 7 over the weekend that she shares these concerns, and that she also believes violent crime in the city is getting out of hand. She said it’ll be up to both her and the community to address these issues.