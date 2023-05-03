Close
LOCAL NEWS

Olympia PD find RV involved in homicide, 4 arrests made

May 3, 2023, 7:37 AM | Updated: 7:44 am

RV...

(Photo from Olympia PD)

(Photo from Olympia PD)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 7:34 a.m.:

The RV has been found and four people have been taken into custody, Olympia Police said at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Original:

Olympia Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an RV that they say was spotted leaving the scene of a homicide.

On April 30, around 2 a.m. Olympia police responded to a report of a person lying in the street at the 1800 block of East End Street NW.

Burglars drive car into front of Fremont cannabis shop, second time this month

Police arrived to find a dead man.

Olympia PD detectives are investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made.

Based on evidence from the scene, detectives believe that the vehicle pictured below left the scene of the crime around the time of the death.

The vehicle is a white RV, a 2001 Jamboree, with Washington license plate AZU4622.

Police say that if you see the RV, do not approach it or it’s occupants and report the location to 911.

