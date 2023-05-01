Burglars drive car into front of Fremont cannabis shop, second time this month

A Cannabis dispensary in Fremont was robbed and vandalized in a smash-and-grab burglary early Monday morning. This is the second time the location has been robbed in about a month.

Neighbors tell KIRO 7 that overnight, they saw several suspects back up a Hyundai SUV into Ruckus Recreational Cannabis, leaving behind a big hole.

“Around 2:30 in the night there was a boom, a big noise, and I see there was a black SUV and one car there, and two, three guys take the stuff and ran,” said Fremont resident Ron Singh.

The store has been targeted before when on Mar. 29. a car rammed into the front of the store, and product was stolen.

Two years ago to the date on Mar. 29, the Ruckus location in Capitol Hill was also hit.

Neighbors say they are fed up and stand with the owners.

“My heart goes out to them. Life is hard enough, why you gotta make it tougher for people, and it’s really hard on the store owners. I hope they still open,” said Harthoorn.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting in Everett on Saturday night

The Everett Police Department said just after 11 p.m., officers went to the 700 block of West Casino Road after a report of a shooting.

The Everett Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating and has not yet released any further details

One dead after man drives into pond in South Hill

A man is dead after police say he drove into a retention pond in South Hill Friday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. when a driver who lived nearby called police saying he had crashed into the pond and his car was filling with water, the Pierce County Sheriff’s office said.

Deputies arrived at the pond minutes after the man called 911 from his car, as it sunk.

A deputy dived into the water but was unable to find the car. A Divers Unit and the fire department got to the scene to search the pond floor.

The diver had to break the back window to get the man out.

The man did not have his seatbelt on and is believed to have been conscious enough to try and escape the car and call police.

The man died on the way to the hospital.

Divers also checked for others inside the car but found no one else.

Police are still investigating how the man ended up in the pond.

Woman shot in torso in West Seattle

Police arrested a man after a woman got shot in West Seattle following an incident.

Witnesses called 911 around 12 p.m. to report a shooting in the 4500 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest, said the Seattle Police Department.

When police got there, they found out there was a disturbance with a knife and gun involved.

A 24-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Officers gave them aid until Seattle Fire arrived, and then they were taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police recovered a semi-automatic handgun and evidence at the scene.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for alleged assault and will be booked into the King County Jail.

Man surrenders to Puyallup police after standoff

A barricaded man surrendered to Puyallup Police late Monday morning

The incident began around seven in a residential area on Forest Green Boulevard and forced an order for neighbors to shelter in place.

Puyallup Police say they were investigating some suspicious activity when they discovered the 37-year-old was wanted.

He went into a home and refused to come out for questioning.

