LOCAL NEWS

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s bike laws test?

May 8, 2023, 8:02 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

green lake...

How well do you know the bike laws and how to get around the streets safely. (Photo from Seattle DOT blog)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

Last year Axios ranked Seattle among one of the top 10 bike-friendly cities in the U.S. Wallethub analysis placed the Emerald City in 8th place, while Anytime Estimate ranked the city at 10th.

And hats off to Seattle’s sister city to the north because it claimed a bronze-level “Bicycle Friendly Community” title from the League of American Bicyclists. Welcome to the bike club, the city of Everett!

Can you pass KIRO Newsradio Traffic team’s driving test?

The recognition gives a nod to the work the City has done to create a healthy bicycle network, making the city safer for cyclists.

And now that it’s spring with warmer days ahead, the Spandex army will soon descend upon the streets. If you are an avid cyclist, do you know the Washington state bicycle laws?

The Transportation team put together a list of questions from the Washington Driver’s Guide on bicyclist responsibilities. Do you know the rules? Good luck!

>>> Take the quiz here

Micki, Nate, and Sully!

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

