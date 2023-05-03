Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Pride says 2023 theme celebrates community as ‘one big, beautiful, extravagant galaxy’

May 3, 2023, 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:16 pm

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Seattle Pride announced this year’s Pride Month theme on Friday and says it celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community as ‘one big, beautiful, extravagant galaxy.’

The theme… Galactic Love!

The month will start at Volunteer Park on Saturday, June 3 at noon with the Seattle Pride in the Park festival. The free event will be hosted by drag artists Ceasar Hart, Versace Doll, and Monday Mourning and will feature LGBTQIA+ performances, including a new dance-focused stage curated by Supernova.

Headling the mainstage will be queer Seattle rock band Moon Palace with additional musical performances by CarLarans, Brittany Davis, J Mase III, SuperCoze, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Kween Kaysh, and more. Other drag performances will feature Charli Foxtail, Hot Pink Shade, HoochiePapa, LüChi, and more.

Families and kids can join in at Drag Queen Storytime with Cookie Couture followed by a special Disney-themed performance by The Supertonics. There will also be food trucks, community booths, alcohol gardens, the Milky Way Marketplace featuring queer vendors, a Neurodiverse Nebula for low-sensory decompression space, and more.

The June festivities will end with the Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25 at 11 a.m. along Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle (between 4th & Pike Street and 2nd & Denny Way). The parade will feature floats, musical performances, rainbow costumes, some of Seattle’s most beloved community groups, civic leaders, brands, and businesses. Grandstand seating along the parade route is available for purchase here.

“Seattle Pride is about inclusiveness – so all ages and all identities are invited to join in and watch the parade,” said Seattle Pride.

The parade will start with pre-show performances at 10 a.m. at Westlake Park featuring Rainbow City Marching Band, Hailey Tayathy, and more. The Seattle Pride Parade will then be led by Grand Marshals Ijeoma Oluo, Lavender Rights Project, and Mx. Pucks A’Plenty.

For those unable to attend in person, the first two hours of the parade will live stream on kiro7.com and on the KIRO 7 News app. Plus, people can tune in to KIRO 7 on Sunday, June 25 to catch Seattle Pride Parade coverage on KIRO 7 News at 11 p.m., followed by a half-hour Seattle Pride special at 11:30 p.m.

“This year’s Seattle Pride in the Park festival and Seattle Pride Parade are going to be the best yet. We need our community to come together to remember those that came before us and to protect the future for those who will come after us,” said Seattle Pride Interim Executive Director, Noah Wagoner. “This year’s Pride celebrations will be filled with opportunities for joy, community, and reflection.”

Local News

fire...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Large tire fire burns Grapeview auto salvage yard, one person airlifted

A fire broke out at a commercial building in Grapeview in Central Mason county south of Bremerton after seven 500-gallon drums of oil caught fire.

21 hours ago

hanford...

Frank Sumrall

WA, DOE agree to updated cleanup plan for Hanford Nuclear Reservation

The DOE and the state of Washington reached an agreement for planning a cleanup of radioactive waste from the Hanford nuclear waste facility.

21 hours ago

seattle downtown ambassador...

L.B. Gilbert

Downtown Seattle ambassador program renewed for next decade

The Seattle City Council has voted to renew the Metropolitan Improvement District (MID), including the Downtown Ambassador Program.

21 hours ago

megabus...

Micki Gamez

Megabus an option for public transportation to Eastern Washington

A trip with Megabus to Spokane from Seattle costs slightly less than $100, with the journey lasting approximately seven hours and 15 minutes.

21 hours ago

A troller fishes in Sitka Sound, Alaska on February 2, 2021. A ruling from a U.S. judge in Seattle ...

Associated Press

Ruling might cancel Alaska commercial king salmon season

SEATTLE (AP) — A ruling from a U.S. judge in Seattle could effectively shut down commercial king salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska — a valuable industry that supports some 1,500 fishermen — after a conservation group challenged the harvest as a threat to endangered killer whales that eat the fish. Wild Fish Conservancy, the organization […]

21 hours ago

Gun...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Police arrest two people on felony charges

Seattle Police took two subjects into custody for multiple felony charges and recovered a stolen car and handgun Monday morning. 

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Seattle Pride says 2023 theme celebrates community as ‘one big, beautiful, extravagant galaxy’