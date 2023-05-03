Seattle Pride says 2023 theme celebrates community as ‘one big, beautiful, extravagant galaxy’

Seattle Pride announced this year’s Pride Month theme on Friday and says it celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community as ‘one big, beautiful, extravagant galaxy.’

The theme… Galactic Love!

The month will start at Volunteer Park on Saturday, June 3 at noon with the Seattle Pride in the Park festival. The free event will be hosted by drag artists Ceasar Hart, Versace Doll, and Monday Mourning and will feature LGBTQIA+ performances, including a new dance-focused stage curated by Supernova.

Headling the mainstage will be queer Seattle rock band Moon Palace with additional musical performances by CarLarans, Brittany Davis, J Mase III, SuperCoze, Stephanie Anne Johnson, Kween Kaysh, and more. Other drag performances will feature Charli Foxtail, Hot Pink Shade, HoochiePapa, LüChi, and more.

Families and kids can join in at Drag Queen Storytime with Cookie Couture followed by a special Disney-themed performance by The Supertonics. There will also be food trucks, community booths, alcohol gardens, the Milky Way Marketplace featuring queer vendors, a Neurodiverse Nebula for low-sensory decompression space, and more.

The June festivities will end with the Seattle Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25 at 11 a.m. along Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle (between 4th & Pike Street and 2nd & Denny Way). The parade will feature floats, musical performances, rainbow costumes, some of Seattle’s most beloved community groups, civic leaders, brands, and businesses. Grandstand seating along the parade route is available for purchase here.

“Seattle Pride is about inclusiveness – so all ages and all identities are invited to join in and watch the parade,” said Seattle Pride.

The parade will start with pre-show performances at 10 a.m. at Westlake Park featuring Rainbow City Marching Band, Hailey Tayathy, and more. The Seattle Pride Parade will then be led by Grand Marshals Ijeoma Oluo, Lavender Rights Project, and Mx. Pucks A’Plenty.

For those unable to attend in person, the first two hours of the parade will live stream on kiro7.com and on the KIRO 7 News app. Plus, people can tune in to KIRO 7 on Sunday, June 25 to catch Seattle Pride Parade coverage on KIRO 7 News at 11 p.m., followed by a half-hour Seattle Pride special at 11:30 p.m.

“This year’s Seattle Pride in the Park festival and Seattle Pride Parade are going to be the best yet. We need our community to come together to remember those that came before us and to protect the future for those who will come after us,” said Seattle Pride Interim Executive Director, Noah Wagoner. “This year’s Pride celebrations will be filled with opportunities for joy, community, and reflection.”