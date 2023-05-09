Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Kroger settles with union on BLM button violation

May 9, 2023, 3:08 PM

Black Lives Matter buttons Kroger BLM...

A Fred Meyer employee wearing a Black Lives Matter button. (UFCW 21, YouTube)

(UFCW 21, YouTube)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A federal labor judge ruled in favor of Kroger employees’ rights to wear buttons in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement after several managers of Fred Meyer and QFC stores in Washington ordered workers to stop.

The decision aligns with a previous National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) from September 2021 that said the grocery chains violated labor laws.

Labor board: Fred Meyer, QFC ban on Black Lives Matter buttons violated law

Kroger responded to employees wearing BLM masks in the workplace by banning them outright. Workers then instead chose to wear union-distributed BLM buttons, which were also subsequently banned. The company offered black and white bracelets that read “Standing Together” as an alternative.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 21 (UFCW 21) then filed an unfair labor charge with the NLRB, alleging that Kroger had failed to adequately bargain with the union over rules surrounding the wearing of buttons at work and had prohibited workers from engaging in a protest against racism and inequality.

“One of the core values of the store is inclusion, so we did not think ‘Black Lives Matter’ was a radical statement for this business,” University Village QFC checker Motoko Kusanagi said in a news release. “The amount of pushback we received for such a small showing of support still sits wrong with me to this day. I’m glad we could fight back.”

The case could not reach a settlement and therefore went to trial in April of 2022 before an Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) ruled in favor of the workers Tuesday and found Kroger’s Fred Meyer and QFC had violated the workers’ rights. As a result of the ruling, the workers will be allowed to wear the buttons.

Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone wrote in the decision last week that “by collectively displaying the ‘Black Lives Matter’ message on their work uniforms, the employees, in this case, acted to advance their interest — as employees — to an affirmatively anti-racist, pro-civil rights, and pro-justice workplace.”

Hundreds of Fred Meyer, QFC employees say they’ve experienced problems receiving paychecks

Celebrating the victory, UFCW 3000 said they still have work to do to get equity for Black employees in hiring and promotions.

“It is important that workers’ rights and legal standards be protected,” UFCW 3000 President Faye Guenther said. “Kroger, the owner [of] QFC and Fred Meyer, continues to be a problem and needs to do a better job of hiring and promoting workers who are Black at every level of the company and making it clear that it will not tolerate racism from customers or employees.”

Local News

CID endangered...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle’s CID placed on list of endangered places

Seattle's Chinatown-International District (CID) was named one of the country's 11 most Endangered Historic Places in 2023.

15 hours ago

Trans...

Associated Press

Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

Minors seeking gender-affirming care in Washington will be protected from the intervention of estranged parents.

15 hours ago

Murrow Awards...

Frank Sumrall

KIRO Newsradio brings home two Murrow Awards

KIRO Newsradio Anchor Aaron Granillo and host Dave Ross were honored with 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

15 hours ago

robbed...

Bill Kaczaraba

BigFoot Java coffee stands robbed in Pierce County

Two BigFoot Java coffee stands were robbed overnight Tuesday in Pierce County, just weeks after five others were targeted.

15 hours ago

Lakewood plane...

L.B. Gilbert

Small plane crashes next to house in Lakewood, 2 critically injured

West Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to the scene of a float plane that crashed in Lakewood Tuesday afternoon.

15 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Aaron Wright, KIRO 7 News

Is it taking too long for a loved one to get the care they need at the hospital?

What can you do if you feel it’s taking too long to get your loved one the care they need at the hospital?

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Kroger settles with union on BLM button violation