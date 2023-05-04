Close
LOCAL NEWS

1 teen dead, 1 injured after crash into home in Spanaway

May 4, 2023, 11:34 AM

spanaway...

(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's department)

(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's department)

An 18-year-old girl is dead, and a 22-year-old man is hurt after a high-impact crash into a home near Spanaway.

The car hit a home at 225th Street Court East near 46th Avenue East early Thursday around 2:19 a.m.

Kitsap County family asking for public’s help in daughter’s death

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed, and at some point, the driver lost control, and the car rolled over, striking a tree and a house.

The woman who was driving was killed, and a man who was a passenger was seriously injured.

The impact turned the front end of the car into a heap of twisted metal.

Neighbors said that around 1:30 a.m. or 2 a.m., they heard and felt a loud boom. Some went outside to help and said that when they looked inside the car, they immediately knew the crash was tragic.

Neighbors said the man who survived was trapped inside the car.

“The engine was pushed pretty much back into the compartment… it didn’t even look like a car in the inside. The front seat was pushed all the way to the back seat,” neighbor David King told KIRO 7.

King said crashes in the area are an ongoing problem.

“So, this intersection 46th and 224th — they put a light in here not too long. There used to be a wreck here every two weeks… So finally, the county stepped in and put in a light. But the problem is that light, it’s not enough. This road — we’ve been complaining about this road — this road has high speed on it every day,” said King.

The home struck by the car has significant damage, even to its roof. Nobody inside the home was injured.

“The only way you go that far in the air… they had to be doing 100 miles an hour,” said King.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department detectives said the car was not stolen, and there were no signs of impairment.

