Suspect in custody after murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix

Update (8:31 p.m.):

Phoenix police have reportedly taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of Lauren Heike, according to KTAR News.

Original:

The parents of a woman who used to live in the Bremerton area — who was killed in a Phoenix desert area last week — are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

KTAR in Phoenix reported Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead with signs of trauma April 29. Heike’s family is from Kitsap County.

The Phoenix Police Department said Heike was likely killed Friday while out on a walk. Her body was found the next day.

“Please think if you had seen something, were in that area, if you know of somebody strange or acting weird,” Lana Heike, Lauren’s mother, said in a press conference. “Somebody knows this person.”

Lana said the family checked her phone Friday night for her location, which was pinged close to where she lived, leading them to believe she could have been on a walk in the area where she was murdered.

A short surveillance video released by police Tuesday evening showed a person running from the area.

The suspect is described as someone between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with a backpack.

“I know someone knows something, and they can help us,” Jeff Heike, Lauren’s father, said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

KTAR contributed to this story