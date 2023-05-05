Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect in custody after murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix

May 4, 2023, 8:20 PM | Updated: 8:40 pm

Heike murder...

The family of Lauren Heike is asking for the public's help in solving her murder. (KTAR)

(KTAR)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update (8:31 p.m.):

Phoenix police have reportedly taken a man into custody in connection with the murder of Lauren Heike, according to KTAR News.

Original:

The parents of a woman who used to live in the Bremerton area — who was killed in a Phoenix desert area last week — are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

KTAR in Phoenix reported Lauren Heike, 29, was found dead with signs of trauma April 29. Heike’s family is from Kitsap County.

Can you help identify two people found dead in King County?

The Phoenix Police Department said Heike was likely killed Friday while out on a walk. Her body was found the next day.

“Please think if you had seen something, were in that area, if you know of somebody strange or acting weird,” Lana Heike, Lauren’s mother, said in a press conference. “Somebody knows this person.”

Lana said the family checked her phone Friday night for her location, which was pinged close to where she lived, leading them to believe she could have been on a walk in the area where she was murdered.

A short surveillance video released by police Tuesday evening showed a person running from the area.

1 dead, car mangled in crash into home near Spanaway

The suspect is described as someone between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall with a backpack.

“I know someone knows something, and they can help us,” Jeff Heike, Lauren’s father, said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 or 480-837-8446 for Spanish.

KTAR contributed to this story

Local News

FILE - Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Novemb...

Associated Press

Police video shows Idaho killings suspect in traffic stop

The man accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students was pulled over for allegedly running a red light a month before the killings.

24 hours ago

smash and grab...

Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Police investigating smash-and-grab burglary at Issaquah pub

Thursday morning there was a smash-and-grab burglary at a pub in Issaquah.

24 hours ago

no turn on red...

Frank Sumrall

‘No Turn on Red’ policy expands in downtown Seattle

According to SDOT, 28 locations are complete with the rest set to happen before the Major League Baseball All-Star Week.

24 hours ago

Lockett...

Frank Sumrall

Tyler Lockett real estate agency becomes Seahawks sponsor

Tyler Lockett became a licensed real estate agent in Washington in 2021, the same year he signed an extension with the Seattle Seahawks.

24 hours ago

sugary beverages...

Frank Sumrall

Report: Sugary beverages consumption decreases due to Seattle tax

“I used to complain about the [sugary beverages] tax before, but now … I realized how much it’s needed,” a Seattle resident said.

24 hours ago

judges herring fishers...

Bill Kaczaraba

McKenna: SCOTUS case may lead to more power for judges

In what could become a precedent-setting case before the Supreme Court, judges may gain more power when it comes to ambiguous federal law.

24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Suspect in custody after murder of Lauren Heike in Phoenix