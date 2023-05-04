Leavenworth announces return of Oktoberfest

The Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the return of Oktoberfest in Leavenworth over three weekends this fall.

The event has been scheduled for Sept. 29 to 30, Oct. 6 to 7, and Oct. 13 to 14, through the mountain town.

Tickets will go on sale at the beginning of July, but travelers are encouraged to book lodging soon, as properties are expected to fill up.

There will be three fully programmed beer gardens at the Leavenworth Festhalle and Front Street Park.

Highlights will include bands, yodeling, lederhosen, lots of food, and a children’s area with a 62-foot Ferris wheel, obstacle course, and more.

And of course, beer from three local Leavenworth breweries and new German imports.

More details can be found at leavenworth.org.