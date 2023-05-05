Man pleads guilty to murder of Lorenzo Anderson in the CHOP

However, Anderson’s parents, Horace Anderson and Donnitta Sinclair Martin, said they wanted this to go to trial.
“It didn’t matter what we said, they were going to do this, they were going to give this plea bargain to this guy,” Horace said.
Anderson’s parents said this is not the justice their son deserves.
“He had a big heart, a big sense of humor, and his family, we really, really miss Lorenzo,” Donnitta said. “[Long] took somebody’s life, he took someone that was valuable and precious to us.”
Long will be sentenced June 30 at 1:00 p.m.
The city of Seattle settled a wrongful death lawsuit with Horatio Anderson, Lorenzo’s father, paying him $500,000 in June. The lawsuit claimed that Anderson would have survived his gunshot wound if he had been able to receive immediate, professional medical attention.
Donnitta Sinclair, the mother of Horace Lorenzo Anderson, also filed a lawsuit claiming the city’s decision to abandon the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct invited “lawlessness and … a foreseeable danger” that led to the death of her 19-year-old son. The lawsuit was dismissed, though, with the judge saying Sinclair failed to prove that the city knew something was going to happen at CHOP.