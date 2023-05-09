Lincoln HS football coach on resignation: ‘I don’t give up’

Coach Aaron Hart resigned from his coaching job last Friday after leading Lincoln High School’s football program for the last three years.

Hart cited player safety concerns as the primary reason.

After finishing in a three-way tie for first place last season in the Metro’s Sound Division with a 6-3 overall record, the school is being promoted to the Mountain Division, where it would face off against several private-school programs, including O’Dea and Eastside Catholic.

Hart claimed moving to a more elite division is not a good thing for his players.

Gee and Ursula felt resigning was the wrong move and invited him on the show to hear from him directly.

Below is their discussion.

