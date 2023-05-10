Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz announces campaign for WA governor

State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz announced Wednesday morning that she is throwing her hat in the ring for the Washington state gubernatorial election in 2024.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced May 2 that he would not run again. Inslee has been the governor of Washington since 2013 and is the second elected official to serve three consecutive terms as the executive of the state’s government.

Franz served as the Public Lands Commissioner since 2017 when she ran for the position after Commissioner Peter J. Goldmark retired.

She just tweeted her announcement, one week after she teased a big announcement coming soon.

“When I was first elected to safeguard our state’s lands and waters and lift communities, I said that the same policies at the same pace wouldn’t cut it – we’ve got to be bold, take risks, and make progress fast,” said Franz on declaring her candidacy. “Washington is facing urgent issues – from a rapidly changing climate, to a housing crisis across the entire state, and soaring income inequality pushing families out of the middle class. There’s no shortage of challenges, but I know we can tackle them together. I’m running for Governor to make bold progress, solve these issues, and do so quickly.”

Franz released a video detailing her time as Public Lands Commissioner, emphasizing her background working with those on the front lines fighting wildfires.

I’m running for Governor of Washington State. My office has been on the front lines of our changing world. I know what it means to take bold risks to make big progress because there isn’t time to wait. We’re facing many challenges, but we can tackle them, together. pic.twitter.com/NyyAC1lT0G — Hilary Franz (@hilaryfranz) May 10, 2023

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson also announced his run for governor with an exploratory campaign last week.