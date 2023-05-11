Suspect allegedly attempts to kidnap woman at coffee stand

Snohomish County deputies are currently searching for a suspect they said tried to kidnap a woman at gunpoint at a coffee stand Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe stated the incident happened just before 12:30 today in Everett at a coffee stand on Highway-99 south of Paine Field.

“He brandished a firearm and he threatened the barista and told her to get inside of his vehicle,” O’Keefe said.

The woman managed to fend them off and call the police. Deputies later found the suspect’s vehicle and a firearm, and have enlisted a K-9 officer to assist in the search.

Earlier this year, a man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to kidnap an Auburn barista through a coffee stand window.

Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

The sheriff’s office said they’re still investigating, but as of this reporting, it doesn’t appear the incidents are connected.