Man who allegedly attempted kidnapping barista is free on bail

A man police said tried to pull a barista through a drive-through window in Auburn is out of jail.

Matthew Darnell posted a $50,000 bond to bail out Tuesday.

“We said that if he is able to post a bond which in this case was 10% of the bail amount, that he also be required to be on electronic home monitoring, and the judge agreed to that,” Casey McNerthney of the King County Prosecutor’s Office told KIRO Newsradio.

Darnell’s trial is currently set for next month.

Two men in Bellingham accused of assaulting women

Two men employed at Bellingham-based “eXp Realty” are accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women at recruiting events.

A new federal sex trafficking lawsuit claims this behavior has been going on for decades in multiple states.

All the victims reported having one or two drinks, then blacking out.

Their lawyer Andrea Hirsch believes there are more who will come forward.

“We believe that eXp Realty knows of these incidents, and our client told eXp Realty about these incidents, and they did nothing,” Hirsch said.

eXp Realty did not return calls for comment.

Man arrested in Redmond stabbing case

A man accused of stabbing someone in Redmond has been taken into custody.

This happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the corner of 156th Avenue Northwest and Northeast 28th Street.

North Sound Metro SWAT has a warrant on the stabbing suspect who had barricaded himself in his nearby apartment.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police haven’t released details about their identity.

Alleged Gig Harbor burglar arrested

A suspect in a series of burglaries in Gig Harbor has been nabbed.

Police say the 36-year-old Port Orchard man knew he was wanted and was hiding in Eugene, Ore., where he was caught Wednesday morning.

Investigators believed he is responsible for nine commercial burglaries in Gig Harbor.

The man is suspected in other break-ins in Pierce, Mason, and Kitsap counties.

When officers raided his Port Orchard home Thursday morning, they found a stash of stolen property that they will work to return to owners.