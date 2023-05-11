Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Ex-Sumner HS coach pleads not guilty to sexually abusing players

May 11, 2023, 3:49 PM

sumner coach...

Sumner High School (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Former Sumner High School boys basketball coach Jake Jackson pled not guilty Thursday to allegedly sexually abusing six players from his team.

A judge ordered a $25,000 bond home confinement with an ankle-monitoring device, and for Jackson to have no contact with any minors except his own children. Some former players have already filed civil lawsuits against Jackson and the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District, claiming administrators did not take proper action after reported complaints.

The allegations stemmed from a civil lawsuit filed in Pierce County last year, where the Sumner coach — who was the head of the boys’ basketball team from 2016 to 2022 — was accused of sexual abuse and harassment of a player he previously coached, according to court documents.

Suspect allegedly attempts to kidnap woman at coffee stand

Jackson allegedly gave the victim free basketball equipment, gear, custom apparel, shoes, and envelopes full of cash, after originally meeting the victim at a Sumner Basketball Academy game. The coach began contacting the student with a company provided cellphone through Sterling Athletics — a sports apparel business owned and operated by Jackson’s father-in-law — via Instagram.

According to court documents, gift-giving from Jackson was a repeated pattern amongst the victims, including giving out shoes ranging from $400 to $1,200 in worth per pair.

According to the lawsuit, the coach then started to ask the victim sexually explicit questions and sent sexually explicit pictures — including photos of his abdominal muscles, his genitalia, and himself urinating — after offering the victim a job to work in a warehouse for Sterling Athletics that would pay more than $100 an hour.

Jackson would coerce the victims into sending pictures of their bodies to check on their growth and progress before asking for photos of their genitalia.

Jackson used the app Snapchat to send inappropriate photos to victims with timers sent so they would disappear from their phones while also using the app’s disappearing chat function to allegedly ask inappropriate questions about the victim’s genitalia and requests for photos. According to court documents, Jackson even asked a player to delete the app and to “lay low” because a parent had made a complaint.

Sumner Police Department Detective Troy Nikolao obtained search warrants for Jackson’s Snapchat and Instagram accounts, as well as Snapchat accounts for several of the individuals who disclosed electronic communications with their coach. No explicit photos were located in response to the warrants, according to court records.

“Because Snap’s servers are designed to automatically delete most user content as described in Section III “How Snapchat Works” above, and because much of a user’s content is encrypted, we often cannot retrieve user content except in very limited circumstances,” Snapchat wrote in response to the police warrant. “Memories content may be available until deleted by a user. My Eyes Only content is encrypted, and although we can provide the data file, we have no way to decrypt the data.”

The situation escalated further in the summer of 2020, when Jackson cornered the victim from the civil lawsuit in his home while naked and masturbated in front of him, the lawsuit stated. The victim went to the coach’s house to help with yard chores — something the coach asked multiple victims to do, according to ensuing documents.

Over the next two years, the coach continued to message the victim, asking for pictures of his genitalia.

According to court documents detailing Jackson’s charges, several more inappropriate instances occurred with the team’s players, including two victims who reported Jackson contacted them for more than 300 days in a row. Another victim told detectives after he was interviewed for a second time that Jackson compelled him to engage in mutual oral sex at least 10 times and intercourse once in the same closet.

Jackson has been formally charged with third-degree rape, first-degree sexual misconduct with a minor, two counts of third-degree child molestation, indecent exposure, and five counts of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

“The Sumner-Bonney Lake School District is disheartened and disturbed about the allegations that are the subject of an ongoing police investigation of the Sumner High School boys varsity basketball coach, and most recently, the civil lawsuit against the coach for alleged inappropriate behavior toward a student,” the district wrote in a statement acquired by KIRO 7. “We are taking this issue very seriously and continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement.

Man found guilty in 1991 cold case murder in Federal Way

“We support those who are struggling, and remain concerned for anyone in our community who is experiencing harm related to this situation,” the district’s statement continued. “SBLSD is here to provide safe spaces and shared resources to help all of those affected.”

The district confirmed with KIRO 7 that Jackson is no longer coaching with the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District.

If Jackson is convicted, he could face up to five years in prison for each of the felony counts and up to one year in jail for the misdemeanor, according to The Seattle Times.

Local News

police dog...

KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

K-9 passes out after fentanyl-involved drug bust in Everett

A drug-sniffing police dog is recovering after passing out following a drug raid in Everett Thursday.

19 hours ago

debt default...

Bill Kaczaraba

McKenna: America will not default on its debt

"It's really politically foolish of the House majority to trigger a debt default," McKenna told Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

19 hours ago

café streets, outdoor dining...

L.B. Gilbert

Inflation rates remain high in Seattle, especially food costs

The consumer price index increased 6.9% with Seattle remaining at the top of the list of places slow to recover from rampant inflation.

19 hours ago

Seattle Harrell...

L.B. Gilbert

Harrell: Seattle ‘has let people down’ but working together creates ‘progress’

Mayor Bruce Harrell's event to encourage the public to help with community projects to clean up Seattle is back for its second year.

19 hours ago

I-405 crash Renton...

L.B. Gilbert

Incident cleared after crash on NB I-405 in Renton

A crash on I-405 is blocking all northbound lanes at Sunset Boulevard in Renton, WSDOT said in a tweet around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

19 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Don’t trust that voice: Pierce County deputies warn of scam calls that sound like your family member

Scammers can use AI to clone the voice of a friend or family member and then use that voice in a phone call to trick someone into sending money

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ex-Sumner HS coach pleads not guilty to sexually abusing players