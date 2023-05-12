Close
LOCAL NEWS

K-9 passes out after fentanyl-involved drug bust in Everett

May 11, 2023, 5:52 PM | Updated: 5:54 pm

police dog...

Sully, Snohomish County drug K9, is recovering after fentanyl exposure (KIRO 7)

A drug-sniffing police dog is recovering after passing out from a near-fatal dose of fentanyl following a drug raid in Everett Thursday when Snohomish County Sheriff officers removed a young child from the apartment.

The drug task force, serving a warrant, seized a large amount of cocaine, meth, heroin, and fentanyl in the apartment.

Sully — who is trained in methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin — searched for about 10 minutes before returning to the car and about 15 minutes later was unresponsive in his kennel and passed out unexpectantly. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office’s media relations officer Courtney O’Keefe reported his handler administered the overdose-reversing drug Narcan on Sully.

“The detective grabbed Sully slowly in his arms and jumped in his vehicle and rushed to the emergency vet,” O’Keefe told KIRO Newsradio.

Sully is expected to be ok after his trip to the veterinary hospital.

Officers have also contacted Child Protective Services after the young child was removed from the apartment.

