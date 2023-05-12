Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Snohomish Co. Sheriff: Legislators had years to fix fentanyl crisis

May 12, 2023, 3:33 PM

fentanyl...

Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 1-year-old girl from Snohomish County died on Sunday after she was taken to Swedish Hospital, and then later transferred to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Her death is possibly connected to fentanyl exposure inside an Everett hotel room.

“At the state legislative level, do you think anything’s going to change?” AM 770 KTTH’s Jason Rantz asked Snohomish County Sheriff Adam Fortney.

“I just don’t know. I don’t think anybody can bank on that anymore,” Fortney responded. “I actually told the Snohomish County Council about just this in some testimony and they’re debating whether we should act on this now or wait and see what the state does. And my position is, how on earth can we wait and see what the state does down in Olympia? They had four months to address this issue full-time, a long session, and they didn’t get it.”

Facing Fentanyl: People who use fentanyl find a way out

This tragedy occurred a month after three people were arrested in April over their connection to a 5-year-old girl’s death in Ferndale after ingesting fentanyl in her home, according to the Ferndale Police Department.

After the Washington state Legislature failed to pass drug possession legislation, Governor Jay Inslee is calling them all back into the office for a special legislative session on May 16, with the focus on passing a new drug possession law.

“This is pretty basic, as far as a baseline for society, that drugs like fentanyl, meth, and heroin should be illegal,” Fortney said. “I just don’t think there’s another side of the story. We’re all for people getting help. They can write that into the legislation, but I just don’t think, as a government, we can say that it’s ok to smoke fentanyl in public. And I’m not saying people are saying that. But when they want to decriminalize things like this, that is, in effect, what they’re saying, and it’s just not ok.”

Fortney stated the department’s press release, while having quite a bit of information, is all they can report as the sheriff’s office has to wait for the investigation, and primarily the toxicology reports to come back and confirm the death of the child.

Solan: ‘Cops can’t do their jobs right now in Seattle’ despite new police pursuit law

“But we wanted to get out to the community that this appears to be what happened, right? When our detectives go in and find these types of things inside of somebody’s room, it appears that’s what that infant passed away from,” Fortney said.

Just a few days following the 1-year-old’s death in Everett, a drug-sniffing police dog passed out from a near-fatal dose of fentanyl following a drug raid in Everett. The drug task force, serving a warrant, seized a large amount of cocaine, meth, heroin, and fentanyl in the apartment as Snohomish County Sheriff officers removed a young child from the scene as well. The dog, Sully, was administered Narcan by his handler and is now recovering.

“My heart is broken for all these cases that we’re talking about, and this fentanyl stuff is real. It’s a game changer, Jason,” Fortney said. “I mean, just a small exposure like the police dog yesterday and the infant over the weekend, and that dog almost died yesterday. If it weren’t for the quick actions of the handler, that dog would be dead right now.”

In response to the fentanyl epidemic plaguing Washington, the state’s Health Care Authority recently launched a campaign — Friends for Life — to encourage people to carry Naloxone in case a situation of an overdose occurs. Naxolone, also known as the brand Narcan, continues to become more readily available in the state through vending machines in public areas and campuses.

Rantz: Washington tells teens to carry Naloxone, yet won’t criminalize drug use

“It’s sad that we’re actually having to talk about this right now,” Fortney said. “It’s sad that our elected leaders didn’t cover this in the four months they had to do it. I just can’t believe it because this wasn’t a surprise, they’ve had years. But when that session started in the first week of January, this was not a surprise to them. They knew this was coming. They knew they had to tackle it. This should have been at the very top of their priority list in Olympia, and we’re sitting here today in what is the middle of May, and if not done, all these local agencies will have to come together and pass their own ordinances because the state didn’t do it. It’s mind-boggling to me.”

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Seattle heatwave...

Frank Sumrall

Cliff Mass on Seattle heatwave: ‘It won’t be like 2021’

A heatwave, arriving earlier than most in recent memory, is expected for Seattle and western Washington this weekend.

19 hours ago

Bob Ferguson Governor...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: The Bob Ferguson for Governor campaign is scamming you

The Bob Ferguson for Governor campaign is trying to scam supporters into giving him donations. It deserves to be strongly condemned.

3 days ago

Manka Dhingra...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Manka Dhingra as WA attorney general would be destructive

If Manka Dhingra becomes the next Washington attorney general, we will deserve all the chaos and lawlessness she will inevitably create.

4 days ago

Washington drug use...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington tells teens to carry Naloxone, yet won’t criminalize drug use

Washington Democrats refuse to criminalize drug use and, instead, ask teens to carry Naloxone to combat opioid overdose.

5 days ago

violent sex offenders...

Frank Sumrall

Dunn pushes for more restrictive laws against housing for violent sex offenders

 King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn proposed additional restrictions for the housing of violent sex offenders last week.

5 days ago

Bob Ferguson governor...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: ‘Egregious’ scandal already plagues Bob Ferguson for governor campaign

Democrat Attorney General Bob Ferguson already started his campaign for governor in a scandal due to shady practices.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Snohomish Co. Sheriff: Legislators had years to fix fentanyl crisis