Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Are parking woes now a phantom of the opera at Seattle Center?

May 15, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 10:14 am

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Many of you may remember back to the days when Seattle was finally getting serious about rebuilding KeyArena to make it ready for basketball and hockey.

There were dire predictions of a car-pocalypse in Lower Queen Anne on those occasions when you’d have a huge game coinciding with all the theatrical events at Seattle Center. And I will admit that I was among those theater-goers expecting to be part of the parking scrimmage.

More from Dave Ross: When your kids have you under grocery store surveillance

Which is why I want to bear witness to what happened Saturday — when an extremely important playoff game coincided with an extremely popular Opera.

The Kraken game started at 4 p.m., and Verdi’s La Traviata started at 7:30 p.m., so you had a situation where departing hockey fans would be colliding with arriving opera fans.

I was, of course, prepared – I have extra water in the car, freeze-dried camp rations, a first aid kit, and sanitary supplies. There have been times when opera traffic alone has paralyzed that parking deck – and for a while, it got to the point that I would just book a hotel room, and we’d leave in the morning.

But this time, I decided I would face the challenge head-on. Drive directly into the hurricane and take my chances. I thought we might have to park a mile away, but I am happy to report that while Mercer Street was slow, the reservation system worked, and I could glide into a parking space in the Seattle Center garage, even as hockey fans were gliding out. It was a traffic miracle.

And what made this miracle possible was the presence of traffic officers: professionally-trained human beings with runway flashlights directing traffic both inside and outside the parking deck.

This is something that happens all the time at baseball games, but in my experience, at Seattle Center, too many times, it was being left up to the traffic lights. Which just can’t cut it.

You need human intelligence – human beings who know what it feels like to be pinned on level D. Uniformed officers who can make sure our entitled pedestrians don’t camp in the crosswalks.

And I’m here to say not only was our entrance to the parking deck trouble-free, but our exit from the deck took only seven minutes (we timed it) – which I can’t recall ever happening after an opera!

So thank you, traffic officers, and to the Kraken people, I have to say — there is nothing quite as energizing as sharing a clogged pedestrian bridge with hundreds of overjoyed hockey fans.

Good luck in Texas tonight.


Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

unhoused...

Gee Scott

Gee: ‘Nice ride bro,’ the power of kindness to the unhoused

Many in this country are one missed paycheck away from being unhoused. Many people find themselves unable to pay rent or mortgage payments.

3 days ago

qfc, grocery store...

Dave Ross

Ross: When your kids have you under grocery store surveillance

Imagine how much healthier we’d all be if we all had grocery buddies, watching everything you buy, and gently scolding you when you stray.

3 days ago

trump town hall...

Dave Ross

Ross: Trump town hall in the books, but does he still have support?

CNN’s Donald Trump town hall is in the books, and from what I saw, his self-esteem remains remarkably intact.

4 days ago

gun unsecured...

Dave Ross

Ross: Treat your gun like your cell phone, don’t leave it unsecured

Colleen had a great idea. You would never leave your cell phone in your car. Or your keys. Why leave an unsecured gun?

5 days ago

school board...

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: Turnout for Kent school bond ‘makes me scratch my head’

Gee is confused why a $495 million bond meant to improve school buildings and athletic fields in Kent failed by a wide margin.

6 days ago

debt default...

Dave Ross

Ross: We are facing a debt crisis because we want to

The debt crisis finally forced me to look up all the charts that explain the problem and why it’s so hard to solve.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ross: Are parking woes now a phantom of the opera at Seattle Center?