Budget shortfall means teacher layoffs at Marysville Schools

The first batch of layoff notices has gone out to Marysville teachers, and the district says there may be more to come.

As many as 45 teachers are expected to be laid-off.

The district is losing millions of dollars because of lower student counts. Marysville officials say they must make up an $18 million shortfall to balance the books for the next school year.

Despite that, many teachers question whether the layoffs are necessary at all.

“I know a lot of my colleagues have questions about how the district chooses to spend their money,” teacher Carolyn Alben told KIRO 7 News. “We were hoping that maybe we wouldn’t be in overload next year.”

Alben said she’s worried about what may come because of how she feels about her job.

“I do love to teach,” said Alben. “I love to teach math. All of my students know math is my favorite subject to teach.”

Administrators say last year’s failed tax levy is also hurting the bottom line.

“They already have larger than normal class sizes after COVID and everybody returning,” said parent Ashley Levin. “My son is neuro-divergent, and he takes a little bit of extra attention needs. And he has a couple in the classroom like that. And it’s really hard.”

Thirty-five teachers were laid off last year. So, this latest round means 80 teachers have lost their jobs in Marysville in the last two years because of the budget shortfall.

Employees in other departments could lose their job as well.

District officials say it’s possible remaining staff will be asked to make financial or benefit concessions next year.

“The school district will continue to explore all options and work hard to make reductions that do not negatively impact our students,” said Dr. Robbins, Superintendent of the Marysville School District.

