Proposed WA drug possession law to make it a gross misdemeanor

Details indicate a new drug possession law in Washington state will include a modified gross misdemeanor as a penalty with a maximum of 180 days to 364 days in jail, depending on the circumstances.

The information comes from a document currently being circulated among state lawmakers as they prepare to begin a special in-person session in Olympia tomorrow.

The document compares the original SB 5536 from the Senate, the House version (H1919.E), and the version from a Conference Committee (H1994.4) the House failed to pass during the last day of the regular session.

A Special Session Striker is being presented to lawmakers as a replacement for all those bills.

That striker bill calls for the “Knowing Possession of Counterfeit or Controlled Substances and knowing Use in a Public Place are gross misdemeanor crimes punishable by up to 180 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine, unless the defendant has at least two prior convictions for these crimes after July 1, 2023, in which case the potential confinement increases to up to 364 days in jail.”

It also “does not prohibit cities and counties from enacting laws and ordinances related to the establishment or regulation of harm reduction services related to drug paraphernalia,” the comparison document read.

Local regulation of drug paraphernalia became a key issue for lawmakers who did not want the state to require needle exchanges and addict support items in areas where local authorities did not want them.

Courts may not grant pretrial diversion unless the prosecutor consents to include a new addition in the proposed fix.

It also requires the Department of Health to provide public notice in “all appropriate media outlets in the community” when an opioid treatment program is being proposed for a location.

The proposed striking bill adds $17 million in additional funding to pay for some of the new changes in the bill.

“There have now been more than 524 overdose deaths in King County this year, most of them due to fentanyl,” KIRO Newsradio Heather Bosch reported. “It’s so addictive that most versions of a new drug possession law state legislators are considering would offer treatment for opioid use disorder and jail time for those who refuse it.”

The state’s current drug possession law is set to expire at the end of June while several cities and counties have passed their own drug ordinances in case the state fails to pass its own law.

