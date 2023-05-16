May brush fires a ‘bad omen’ for summer wildfire season, officials say

Fire officials are sounding the alarm as brush fires have already started in the area, much earlier than usual. The Washington State Department of Natural Resources reports over this past weekend, more than 200 acres burned.

Puget Sound Fire is now investigating a Black Diamond brush fire that consumed two and a half acres Sunday. Division Chief Pat Pawlak says firefighters from all over South King County including Eastside Fire and Rescue came to assist. The blaze was contained a little after 10 a.m. The cause remains under investigation.

The Black Diamond brush fire was one of 24 across the state of Washington this past weekend. DNR Wildfire Meteorologist Matthew Dehr says what we’re seeing now is a bad omen for the season to come.

“The temperatures this weekend really should be like a wake-up call,” said Dehr. “Fire season is not two months away. It’s starting right now.”

According to Dehr, April, May, and June of 2022 were exceptionally wet, which delayed the last fire season. The excess moisture helped grasses and shrubs grow, however that means there is now more “fuel” for wildfires.

“It’s concerning for this summer that we’re already starting to dry out some of these fuels,” said Dehr.