Golden Gardens, Alki Beach parks cut hours for summer

Golden Gardens and Alki Beach will have their hours cut this summer in an effort to keep disruptive behavior to a minimum.

The City of Seattle reports the park hours will be changed to 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from May 26 – Sept. 3. The parks will return to closing at 11:30 p.m. in September.

Is it time to raise the max toll rates to keep traffic down?

Officials said they are hoping the shorter hours will assist in addressing dangerous and illegal behavior.

Most Seattle Parks are open until 11:30 p.m. year-round, but Seattle police will tamp down activity at the public beaches starting at 9:30 p.m. to address “dangerous and/or illegal behavior that has been typical of summer evenings,” the department said.

The new hours are part of the second phase of a pilot program and will continue to be reviewed by the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioner.

This review will be informed by public comments from the questionnaire.

Additionally, designated fire pits will be available for summer beach fires beginning Saturday, May 29, 2022.

Also, the city announced that many facilities will be closed on Memorial Day.

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed Monday, May 29, 2023 in observance of Memorial Day. See the list of what will be open and closed at https://t.co/kzOfokA0v0 — Seattle Parks (@SeattleParks) May 15, 2023

These facilities and services are CLOSED for Memorial Day:

Community centers and teen centers

Environmental learning centers

Indoor swimming pools

Green Lake Small Craft Center

Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center

Amy Yee Tennis Center

Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory (regularly closed on Mondays)