LOCAL NEWS

Golden Gardens, Alki Beach parks cut hours for summer

May 16, 2023, 10:01 AM

People gather at Golden Gardens beach. (City of Seattle)

MyNorthwest Content Editor

Golden Gardens and Alki Beach will have their hours cut this summer in an effort to keep disruptive behavior to a minimum.

The City of Seattle reports the park hours will be changed to 4 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. from May 26 – Sept. 3. The parks will return to closing at 11:30 p.m. in September.

Is it time to raise the max toll rates to keep traffic down?

Officials said they are hoping the shorter hours will assist in addressing dangerous and illegal behavior.

Most Seattle Parks are open until 11:30 p.m. year-round, but Seattle police will tamp down activity at the public beaches starting at 9:30 p.m. to address “dangerous and/or illegal behavior that has been typical of summer evenings,” the department said.

The new hours are part of the second phase of a pilot program and will continue to be reviewed by the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioner.

This review will be informed by public comments from the questionnaire.

Additionally, designated fire pits will be available for summer beach fires beginning Saturday, May 29, 2022.

Also, the city announced that many facilities will be closed on Memorial Day.

These facilities and services are CLOSED for Memorial Day:

  • Community centers and teen centers
  • Environmental learning centers
  • Indoor swimming pools
  • Green Lake Small Craft Center
  • Mount Baker Rowing and Sailing Center
  • Amy Yee Tennis Center
  • Seattle Japanese Garden and Volunteer Park Conservatory (regularly closed on Mondays)

