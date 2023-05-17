Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police rescue baby from hot car in Lacey

May 17, 2023, 2:59 PM | Updated: 3:36 pm

Authorities say that even in mild temperatures, cars are dangerous places to leave a baby. (Getty Images)

Lacey police reportedly asked for a child neglect charge for a man who left his baby in a hot car Tuesday.

Police estimated the 6-month-old had been in a locked car for about 20 minutes. The child was alert, but sweating heavily, when they got the baby out.

“The infant was seen buckled into his seat with a light blanket over it,” Sergeant Jeremy Knight of the Lacey Police Department said.

They said the temperature outside was in the mid-70s, but ranged from 100 to 140 degrees at various places inside the vehicle.

Two shootings at Seattle beaches Tuesday night

Witnesses called the police after they couldn’t find the car owner. Several announcements were made inside a store the car was parked in front of for the owner of the vehicle.

The father eventually came out of the store and said he’d been getting a haircut.

 

Police have contacted Child Protective Services. The child was released to a family member that arrived.

