Two shootings at Seattle beaches Tuesday night

A man is in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center following a shooting along the shores of Lake Washington Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near Stan Sayres Park Memorial Park and boat launch, and witnesses say the area was crowded with people.

Seattle police officers arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound and performed first aid until medics arrived. The victim was taken to the ICU at Harborview Medical Center.

Police do not have anyone in custody, and so far, police have not released any information about who they are looking for.

The Seattle Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

On Saturday at another beach, a 15-year-old boy was arrested by police after a witness saw him armed with a gun.

At around 8 p.m. Saturday, police responded to Alki Beach to a report of a person armed with a large gun.

The person was quickly detained with the gun, and the teen boy was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

SPD said they are looking at starting emphasis patrols at parks like these ones. Bert Schevez, who lives nearby, agrees that something needs to be done.

“I want to have more of a police presence to say, ‘Neighbors, we are here, we have a presence, and we are keeping an eye on the neighborhood to keep it safe,'” Schevez said. “I am hoping that people will speak up to the police, the city, the mayor, and ask for more police presence.”

The shooting comes just days after the city reduced hours at Alki and Golden Gardens beaches due to recent violence.