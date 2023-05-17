Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Helicopters patrolling beaches? It’s more likely than you think

May 17, 2023, 7:53 AM | Updated: 9:20 am

Helicopters patrolling beaches...

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: A police helicopter search for a missing person at Bondi beach on June 6, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)

(Photo by Daniel Munoz/Getty Images)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Seattle Parks and Recreation has decided to reduce the hours at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens because of “dangerous” and “illegal” behavior.

Apparently, the problem is too much social-media-inspired partying, with fights breaking out and general misbehavior on beaches. And last Saturday, a fatal shooting near Alki – although that happened at 6:30 p.m., so the curfew wouldn’t have helped.

More from Dave Ross: You’re getting your DNA all over the place

Beaches are notorious for bad behavior, some men – and it’s always men – can’t handle the intersection of booze, drugs, and skimpy clothing.

Nip it in the bud.

“A beachgoer informs lifeguards that a naked man is on the beach,” a newscast reads.

For example, Bondi Beach near Sydney, Australia. The lifeguards at Bondi don’t just look for struggling swimmers – they also look for inappropriate behavior.

“Lifeguards can’t police everything, but inappropriate behavior is not welcome on Bondi Beach,” the newscast continues.

The naked man is quickly covered up and hustled away.

Then a beachgoer informs a lifeguard that she saw a man smoking a cigarette and then spit at her when she told him it was against the rules.

“I’ve never seen anything or heard of anything like that done to someone here,” one beachgoer said.

So the lifeguards confronted him.

“We have witnesses saying that you spat and kicked sand on her. You and your mate need to get off the beach,” the lifeguards said.

And off the beach they went. The lifeguards at Bondi actually have what looks like a control tower– where they look for the kind of behavior that can start real trouble – like the guy who was taking pictures he should not have been taking.

“There’s been a complaint that you might have been taking some photos of some of the other people on the beach today. That been the case? Are you aware that’s actually an offense?” the lifeguard asked.

And then there was the case of the serial underwater toucher.

“There are reports of a man who’s inappropriately touching people. There were six reports in the space of half an hour,” lifeguards said.

“A guy just came up to us and tapped me on the shoulder, I don’t know what he said, but you could see in his eyes he’s so drunk,” one man said.

“We just wanted to make the lifeguards aware,” a woman said.

But the suspect swims out to a reef.

“After a one-hour standoff, a helicopter is called in,” the newscast said.

Yes, they eventually call in a helicopter.


So there is no fooling around at Bondi Beach.

I’m not saying we need helicopter patrols on beaches, but Summer is on the way, the jerks are out there, and this might be a good time to set some expectations.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

DNA...

Dave Ross

Ross: You’re getting your DNA all over the place

The scientific journal Nature reports a discovery: we are all shedding enormous amounts of readable human DNA into the environment.

1 day ago

Seattle Opera parking...

Dave Ross

Ross: Are parking woes now a phantom of the opera at Seattle Center?

I want to bear witness to what happened Saturday -- when an extremely important playoff game coincided with an extremely popular Opera.

2 days ago

unhoused...

Gee Scott

Gee: ‘Nice ride bro,’ the power of kindness to the unhoused

Many in this country are one missed paycheck away from being unhoused. Many people find themselves unable to pay rent or mortgage payments.

5 days ago

qfc, grocery store...

Dave Ross

Ross: When your kids have you under grocery store surveillance

Imagine how much healthier we’d all be if we all had grocery buddies, watching everything you buy, and gently scolding you when you stray.

5 days ago

trump town hall...

Dave Ross

Ross: Trump town hall in the books, but does he still have support?

CNN’s Donald Trump town hall is in the books, and from what I saw, his self-esteem remains remarkably intact.

6 days ago

gun unsecured...

Dave Ross

Ross: Treat your gun like your cell phone, don’t leave it unsecured

Colleen had a great idea. You would never leave your cell phone in your car. Or your keys. Why leave an unsecured gun?

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ross: Helicopters patrolling beaches? It’s more likely than you think