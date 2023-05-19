Man reportedly killed in encounter with police in Everett

The Everett Herald reports a man is dead after a shootout with police.

A man shot at sheriff’s deputies in north Everett, leading to a brief manhunt that ended with him apparently shot to death. Deputies were not injured in the exchange of gunfire around 12:30 p.m. near the Rivers Landing Apartment in the 3000 block of 9th Street.

The search closed Marine View Drive for a time.

UPDATE: Maple St and Pine St are still closed from approximately the 700 block to the 1200 block due to Police activity, please avoid the area. The suspect is accounted for. pic.twitter.com/BG8RUp2eY7 — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) May 19, 2023

The shooter was described as a tall, skinny, white male wearing a black tank top and dark pants, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier the sheriff’s office tweeted the suspect was “armed and dangerous.”

Around 1 p.m., deputies reported “shots fired” in the 800 block of Linden Street. Deputies reported the man was “in custody” and that, “he has a gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office had not confirmed if deputies opened fire. Police locked down the scene near the second shooting.

The wounded man was not being transported to the hospital.

Everett Community College was placed on lockdown during the police chase. The lockdown was lifted by 1:20 p.m., according to the school’s Twitter account.

Police in the area of River Landing Apts, 3019 9th St Everett, are searching for an armed male who is believed to have fired at police. Tall skinny white male wearing a black tank top and dark pants. Armed and dangerous, do not approach. If seen call 911. Updates to follow. — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) May 19, 2023