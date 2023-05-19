Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Man reportedly killed in encounter with police in Everett

May 19, 2023, 2:17 PM | Updated: 2:23 pm

Everett Police search for suspect who reportedly shot at deputies. (Everett Police)

(Everett Police)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Everett Herald reports a man is dead after a shootout with police.

A man shot at sheriff’s deputies in north Everett, leading to a brief manhunt that ended with him apparently shot to death. Deputies were not injured in the exchange of gunfire around 12:30 p.m. near the Rivers Landing Apartment in the 3000 block of 9th Street.

The search closed Marine View Drive for a time.

The shooter was described as a tall, skinny, white male wearing a black tank top and dark pants, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Earlier the sheriff’s office tweeted the suspect was “armed and dangerous.”

Around 1 p.m., deputies reported “shots fired” in the 800 block of Linden Street. Deputies reported the man was “in custody” and that, “he has a gunshot wound.”

The sheriff’s office had not confirmed if deputies opened fire. Police locked down the scene near the second shooting.

The wounded man was not being transported to the hospital.

Everett Community College was placed on lockdown during the police chase. The lockdown was lifted by 1:20 p.m., according to the school’s Twitter account.

 

Local News

loneliness...

Michael Medved

Medved: An ancient antidote to the new plague of loneliness

In other words, connecting with your neighbors and kin on a reliable basis is not only the right thing to do it’s unequivocally good for you.

17 hours ago

Renton Technical College...

Bill Kaczaraba

Renton starts pilot program providing free college tuition

Free college for high school graduates in Renton will soon become a reality. The new program is called the Renton Promise.

17 hours ago

blue origin bezos nasa...

Frank Sumrall

Bezos’ Blue Origins wins NASA bid to build lunar lander for astronauts

Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin will be leading the team building the most environmentally friendly astronaut capsule ever.

17 hours ago

disaster relief crabbers fishers...

L.B. Gilbert

More than $220 Million in disaster relief coming to crabbers, salmon fishers

Crabbers and salmon fishers in Washington State and Alaska will be receiving more than $220 million in federal disaster relief funds for the canceled crabbing and fishing season.

17 hours ago

Road Rage highway violence...

Sam Campbell

King County sees uptick in highway violence this year

The Washington State Patrol says King County has had 17 shootings on its highways just this year.

17 hours ago

seattle dog owner...

Heather Bosch

Seattle crowned as dog poop capital, pet owners among worst in nation

Seattle's pet parents ranked among the worst in the country, according to the website Dog Advisory Council's newest study.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Man reportedly killed in encounter with police in Everett