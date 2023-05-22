Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

JASON RANTZ

Rantz: Silence as Jay Inslee sided with violent Washington sex offenders

May 21, 2023, 5:55 PM

washington sex offenders...

Gov. Inslee signing a bill during the 2023 legislative period (KIRO 7)

(KIRO 7)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

After Washington families worked hard to ensure that they’d be consulted before the state places sexually violent sex offenders in their communities, Governor Jay Inslee told them their concern doesn’t matter. And neither Democrats nor the media are willing to speak up.

Under Inslee and Democrat leadership, the Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) is releasing violent sexual offenders (also called violent sexual predators) to communities around the state. They’re doing so without informing communities, nor doing the necessary checks to ensure that it’s being done safely. It’s part of a greater strategy to depopulate prisons and McNeil Island with a Less Restrictive Alternative (LRA), an outpatient treatment program in a community setting. In 2021, Democrats passed legislation to more easily distribute conditionally-released sexually violent predators across the state. Democrats and the state even encourage predators to pursue LRAs. At the time, the prime sponsor, State Sen. Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island), said it’s in part about “people who are potentially dangerous, but not necessarily dangerous, back into communities where they can live safely and with their constitutional liberties protected.”

The dangers of this plan exploded after the state was caught trying to release 57-year-old Brian Horton to an unsecured home in Tenino, feet away from a school bus stop and recreational area children use. He has a lengthy criminal history, including pleading guilty to one count of first-degree child molestation from a March 21, 1997 incident, leading to a sentence of 89 months confinement and 36 months community supervision. The case notes report the then-31-year-old “began having sexual contact with an unknown 6-year-old female and an unknown 5-year-old male while he was babysitting them.” The document said Horton “reported that both victims cried and tried to get away from him, but he held them forcefully.”

Thanks to the activism of community groups and media scrutiny, the plan was killed — but only because the state was caught.

Republicans took on Washington Democrats defending sexually violent offenders

To help prevent this in the future, Republicans attempted standalone bills that would require community notice and discussions before placing sexually violent predators into neighborhoods.

“There is absolutely no reason at all, that I can, find that hiding these placements from the public is in the public’s interest,” State Rep Dan Griffey (R-Allyn) told the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Griffey pushed legislation that would pause the LRA strategy and give the state time to come up with better solutions that sneak sexually violent predators into communities. Democrats wouldn’t even give the legislation a hearing. But Republicans were able to add two budget provisos requiring DSHS to provide notice to communities and consult with them before placing dangerous sex predators nearby.

It was not a controversial requirement and the provisos earned Democrat support. But when the goal is to release sex offenders as part of a larger effort to release felons, it’s a burden.

Rantz: County chair backed sex offender, scolded his victim for being uncomfortable

Inslee calls public safety “burdensome”

Inslee vetoed the provisos, calling them “administratively burdensome” to DSHS. To the governor, protecting the community — in particular, children — from level three sex offenders, who are almost guaranteed to commit more violent sex crimes, is burdensome. The governor complained that it would “likely result in the delay and availability of placement options” for the sex offenders, as ordered by a judge. But Democrats could have changed the law they recently passed to address this concern. They chose not to because a majority of Washington Democrats seek to dismantle and rebuild a criminal justice system they pretend is racist and oppressive.

The vetoes were a slap in the face to the communities that fought hard for just the common courtesy of being involved in the process of releasing dangerous sex predators into their neighborhoods. They could have highlighted the problems with siting that DSHS either ignores or isn’t aware of, as was the case in Tenino. It could have made a community safer. But Inslee couldn’t be bothered. Neither could Democrats and the media.

Democrats have remained silent on the vetoes, in large part because the media is too.

Rantz: Manka Dhingra as WA attorney general would be destructive

Where’s the outrage?

A web search yields no meaningful coverage of the vetoes.

The Olympian briefly mentioned the issue, but only relied on press release statements in its coverage. Left-wing Seattle Times ignored the issue entirely, along with local television networks — including the ones that covered the Tenino controversy. The only Washington media covering the sex offenders issue (that I can find), aside from KTTH, were MyNorthwest and (Un)divided. Perhaps they’ve been busy or were caught off guard by the temerity of the governor to veto such common sense provisos. Maybe the media will spend the week covering the issue?

Without media coverage, Democrats won’t have to answer to selling out constituent safety to help sex predators. Democrats already stopped standalone bills from advancing on the issue. It appears that they allowed the budget provisos to earn some political cover, only to let Inslee veto them. That way, Democrats can say they tried. But I don’t think they did and I don’t think they view this issue as serious. They won’t have to live near a home full of child rapists, after all. You will.

The media should put pressure on Democrats: do they support the vetoes or not? If not, what will be done next legislative session to ensure this issue is tackled? It’s inexcusable to ignore this. Without media scrutiny, the greater public has no clue that this even happened. I fear they may find out the next time a sex offender starts living in the group home next to where their children play.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

Seattle catholic school gender theories...

Max Gross

Gross: Parent concerned over extreme gender theories at Seattle Catholic school

A Seattle mother is trying to fight against extremist gender theories being taught at her children’s Catholic school.

4 days ago

Marc Dones...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: As Marc Dones exits, disband useless homelessness authority

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) has been an abject failure under the leadership of activist Marc Dones.

5 days ago

homeless stealing van...

Frank Sumrall

Homeless suspect arrested after allegedly stealing van with kids inside

A homeless man was arrested in Hoquiam after stealing a van with two children aboard Monday morning, according to Hoquiam Police.

5 days ago

Woman identifies as 15-year-old boy...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: ‘Pedophile-ish’ adult woman identifies as 15-year-old boy, per police report

Police arrested a 35-year-old woman, who identifies as a 15-year-old boy, for harboring a teen runaway.

6 days ago

Burien encampment...

Max Gross

Gross: Burien encampment disheartening local officials, business owners

A relocated homeless encampment in Burien has tripled in size, and nearby business owners are becoming more and more concerned.

6 days ago

Shanéé Colston...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: County chair backed sex offender, scolded his victim for being uncomfortable

Shanéé Colston didn't just think nominating a sex offender was an issue. She announced she was glad the sex offender could land on the board.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Rantz: Silence as Jay Inslee sided with violent Washington sex offenders