Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Trillions in taxes are being stolen by the wealthy

May 22, 2023, 8:35 AM | Updated: 9:28 am

ross trillions taxes stolen...

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 photo, twenty dollar bills are counted (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Dave Ross's Profile Picture

BY


Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

Can we agree that cutting the extra money for IRS tax enforcement doesn’t help anybody except the crooks?

This keeps coming up on the wish list for the members of Congress who are pushing the debt crisis. For some reason, members who condemn defunding the cops are somehow fine with defunding the IRS auditors, whose job is to go after taxes already owed!

More from Dave Ross: These rooftop gardens are getting a new tenant, bees

They want stricter work requirements for people on food stamps, but they look the other way as trillions of tax dollars go uncollected because the IRS is too understaffed to collect it.

Why do I say, “Trillions of tax dollars go uncollected”? Because I watch C-SPAN.

And on April 13, 2021, IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig, who was appointed by Donald Trump, said this at a Congressional hearing.

“The published tax gap estimate of the Internal Revenue Service, the current one that’s out, and we’ll be issuing one next year, but the published tax gap estimate is for tax years 2011 to 2013, has a gross tax gap of $441 billion,” Rettig said.

But that doesn’t count tax evasion through cryptocurrency, offshore accounts, and money hidden in illegal shell corporations. And so Mr. Rettig went on to say that the real gap could be much higher.

“If you add those in, I think it would not be outlandish to believe that the actual tax gap could approach and possibly exceed $1 trillion per year,” Rettig said.

He said, “$1 trillion per year.” So if he’s right, it means that since he uttered those words, $2 trillion has gone uncollected, and so the national debt is $2 trillion higher today than it needs to be!


Again, I stress this is money that could be collected without raising general tax rates. It’s already owed. It’s been shoplifted from the treasury by people who are not subject to withholding the way most of us are, and who know most members of Congress will just stand there and let them stuff the money in their raincoats and walk out the door.

But God forbid one of those tax cheats violates the work requirement for food stamps – then they’d be in big trouble.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 1: Beekeeper and Chairman of The London Beekeepers Association John Chapple...

Dave Ross

Ross: These rooftop gardens are getting a new tenant, bees

Urban rooftop gardens have been around for a long time, but today, they're not just for decoration. They're a crucial part of the green building movement.

3 days ago

Seattle big city...

Ursula Reutin

Ursula: Seattle isn’t dying, it’s the fastest-growing big city in US

It turns out Seattle ISN'T dying! Brand new Census data shows that Seattle is once again the fastest-growing big city in the United States.

4 days ago

ross money...

Dave Ross

Ross: How much is it going to cost us to save all this money?

Dave Ross: The federal government will spend less money – but what about the state? The city? It all comes from the same taxpayers.

4 days ago

Helicopters patrolling beaches...

Dave Ross

Ross: Helicopters patrolling beaches? It’s more likely than you think

I’m not saying we need helicopters patrolling beaches, but this might be a good time to set some expectations.

5 days ago

DNA...

Dave Ross

Ross: You’re getting your DNA all over the place

The scientific journal Nature reports a discovery: we are all shedding enormous amounts of readable human DNA into the environment.

6 days ago

Seattle Opera parking...

Dave Ross

Ross: Are parking woes now a phantom of the opera at Seattle Center?

I want to bear witness to what happened Saturday -- when an extremely important playoff game coincided with an extremely popular Opera.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Ross: Trillions in taxes are being stolen by the wealthy