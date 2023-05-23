Brush fire near WSU in Pullman destroys 2 homes, injures 3

A wind-fueled brush fire in Pullman near the Washington State University (WSU) campus Monday afternoon damaged homes, destroyed vehicles, and injured three people.

The two-alarm fire started around 12:30 p.m., according to the Pullman Fire Department, and was spread by 25-mile-an-hour winds that broke out in Pullman’s College Hill neighborhood, not far from the WSU campus.

Firefighters quickly responded to the scene and escalated the fire to a two-alarm to get more resources for the fire.

Please avoid the area of NE Merman and Valley Road, as crews respond to a brush/structure fire. Street closures will be implemented as needed to ensure public safety. pic.twitter.com/YH19SRp8vx — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) May 22, 2023



The flames destroyed one duplex, did heavy damage to another, and burned five vehicles and a boat. One family of six lost their home.

Three people who suffered smoke inhalation were treated at the scene.

An overhead power line fell on a fire engine during the firefighting operation, causing sparks and minor damage but no injuries.

Another brush fire on Sunday destroyed several trailers along the Yakima River in Wapato.

Local firefighters requested a helicopter from the Washington Department of Natural Resources to help put out the flames.