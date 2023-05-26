Cal Anderson Park play area closed for renovation

The Cal Anderson Park play area in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will be closed for a renovation project to update the aging equipment in the children’s area.

Seattle Parks and Recreation announced that they would be renovating the Cal Anderson Play Area alongside the West Arboretum Tot Lot and Soundview Terrace play areas. LW Sundstrom Inc. is the company contracted to complete all three projects.

Golden Gardens, Alki Beach parks cut hours for summer

The project will replace play equipment due to the deterioration of wood in old equipment to meet national safety standards and increase accessibility to ensure the park’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City’s Capital Improvement Project is giving $250,000 in funding for the project.

Seattle Parks and Recreation and the contractor hired for the project will work to minimize the impact on the neighborhood.

The play area of the park will be closed during renovation, which is expected to begin next month.

Visit the City of Seattle’s website for updates on the project timeline.