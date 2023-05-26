Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Cal Anderson Park play area closed for renovation

May 26, 2023, 10:05 AM

Cal Anderson Park renovation...

The Cal Anderson Park play area will be closed for a renovation project to update the aging equipment in the children's area. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Cal Anderson Park play area in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood will be closed for a renovation project to update the aging equipment in the children’s area.

Seattle Parks and Recreation announced that they would be renovating the Cal Anderson Play Area alongside the West Arboretum Tot Lot and Soundview Terrace play areas. LW Sundstrom Inc. is the company contracted to complete all three projects.

Golden Gardens, Alki Beach parks cut hours for summer

The project will replace play equipment due to the deterioration of wood in old equipment to meet national safety standards and increase accessibility to ensure the park’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The City’s Capital Improvement Project is giving $250,000 in funding for the project.

Seattle Parks and Recreation and the contractor hired for the project will work to minimize the impact on the neighborhood.

The play area of the park will be closed during renovation, which is expected to begin next month.

Visit the City of Seattle’s website for updates on the project timeline.

Local News

University Place School District sexual abuse...

Kate Stone

University Place teaching assistant faces more charges of child sex abuse

New sex abuse charges have been levied in Grays Harbor County against a former University Place youth baseball coach.

13 hours ago

electric unicycle federal way...

L.B. Gilbert

Electric unicycle explodes at Federal Way elementary school

An electric unicycle exploded at a Federal Way elementary school Thursday, prompting the school to shut down early and send students home.

13 hours ago

folklife festival...

Frank Sumrall

Northwest Folklife Festival returns this Memorial Day weekend

The Northwest Folklife Festival returns to the Seattle Center this Memorial Day weekend featuring live music, storytelling, food, and art.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

KIRO 7 News Staff and Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News

Fight over Burien homeless camp intensifies

Months-long frustrations over a homeless camp in Burien have intensified. King County’s general counsel sent a blunt warning to the city, and the city fired back.

13 hours ago

Memorial Day weekend travel...

Ted Buehner

Pack your patience for Memorial Day weekend travel

AAA estimates over 42 million people will travel during the upcoming Memorial Day Weekend – up about 7% from last year.

13 hours ago

franklin falls denny creek...

Frank Sumrall

Franklin Falls, Denny Creek closed for the summer

Two popular trails -- Franklin Falls and Denny Creek -- are closing by May 30 in order to kick off construction for its parking lot expansion project.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Cal Anderson Park play area closed for renovation