7 juvenile Echo Glen inmates escape, 4 still on the loose

Seven juveniles escaped the Echo Glen Juvenile detention center early Sunday, the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH confirmed with the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight, seven inmates allegedly assaulted a staff member during nightly checks and stole her car keys.

They then stole the staff member’s car, and some escaped the facility. The campus was secured, and all other inmates have been accounted for.

Two of the seven escapees were at the detention center for murder.

EXCLUSIVE: Another late PM/early AM incident at Echo Glen. I’m told up to seven juveniles assaulted staff, stole a staff member’s car, and some escaped. A source tells me youth are still at large, but King County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t confirmed. 🧵 https://t.co/OmT6v0Y29A — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 28, 2023

The vehicle the juveniles stole was a white 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, license plate CEP1939.

In a press release from the King County Sheriff’s Office, they said “It is because of the concern for the wellbeing and safety of the public this information is being disseminated.” Pictures of five of the escaped boys was released and can be seen below.

This is the most updated bulletin with the suspects. (I do believe some have been caught but waiting on confirmation. I’m unsure which ones.) pic.twitter.com/VLjdWmKaDM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) May 28, 2023

Major Crimes detectives are actively investigating the incident. The Washington State Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) is assisting with the investigation into the incident and are evaluating procedures to see what happened in the incident.

The DCYF confirmed that three of the seven juveniles were apprehended Sunday afternoon. According to sources, they were arrested in Burien.

More information is expected from King County Sheriff’s Office.

