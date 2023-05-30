Close
LOCAL NEWS

Medicaid coverage ending for some in Washington state

May 30, 2023, 2:34 PM

medicaid coverage ending Washington...

Medicaid treatment ending for some in the state. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

(AP Photo/Andy Wong)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY


Here for what's next

Medicaid coverage is ending for some in Washington state starting Wednesday as people receiving Medicaid, known as Apple Health in Washington, must resume proving the financial need to continue their subsidized health insurance.

“All 92 million people actually includes 51% of kids in the country who are enrolled with us on Medicaid who will have to undergo a renewal process in the coming 12 months,” Daniel Tsai, Director of Center for Medicaid, said.

Free healthcare clinic to aid Washingtonians who can’t afford healthcare

The Washington Health Care Authority’s Jason McGill said approximately 300,000 Washington residents are at risk of losing coverage.

“Right now in the state, we have a historic rate of about 4% uninsured, but that will go up and we need to be prepared,” McGill said.

The rule requiring Apple Health participants to prove financial need was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. Monthly premium collections for Apple Health for Workers with Disabilities and Apple Health for Kids with Premiums, also known as Children’s Health Insurance Program, were also paused.

Infant dies after being in hot car for 9 hours in Puyallup

Clients will receive postcards notifying them of premiums resuming at least six weeks prior to receiving their notice in the mail. Invoices will be mailed starting July 2023.

Washington has also received reports of fake texts and phone calls to Medicaid clients about renewing their Apple Health coverage. The state said clients should be aware of anyone seeking money to maintain their health coverage.

It said clients should not share banking or credit card information with anyone claiming to be from HCA or Apple Health. If you get a phone call or text message you think is a scam, report this to Apple Health customer service at 1-800-562-3022.

