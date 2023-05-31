Small plane crashed in Gig Harbor with faulty landing gear

An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Gig Harbor, according to the Gig Harbor Fire Department.

The Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One says a single-engine Cessna with faulty landing gear attempted a landing at Tacoma Narrows Airport around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The plane went off the runway and came to a rest in a grassy area, leaning over on its side on one of its wings.

The two passengers in the plane were not injured.

GHFMO responded to the Tacoma Narrows Airport around 10:40 am today. A single-engine Cessna landed with its gear not fully deployed due to faulty landing gear. The two passengers in the plane were uninjured despite the emergency landing. pic.twitter.com/gk9EQRD4l4 — GigHarborFire (@GigHarborFire) May 30, 2023