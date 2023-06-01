Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January.

Seattle Police developed probable cause to charge the man. He is currently booked in King County Jail.

Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street in January to find two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Both men were deceased at the scene.

Another double homicide happened in the same complex last October.

Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight

Suspect identified in murder of two Federal Way bartenders in May

Samuel Ramirez Jr., 31, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two bartenders at the Stars & Bar Grill on May 21, according to KIRO 7.

Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn were gunned down along with a man in Federal Way. The man did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ramirez with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted murder.

When the bartenders reportedly confronted Ramirez about bringing a gun into the bar, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot, when Ramirez allegedly shot and killed Duhnke and Hohn. Both women died at the scene. The man was hospitalized and survived.

International retail theft ring in Bellevue intercepted, three people arrested

Bellevue police officers recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise after arresting three suspects in an international organized theft ring.

The three suspects, ages 18, 22, and 27, were arrested outside Bellevue Square last week after security officers caught them stealing, according to KIRO 7.

Police reported two suspects attempted to get away, but were caught at the scene.

We Heart Seattle stumbles upon stolen forklift

We Heart Seattle found a stolen construction forklift — valued at approximately $150,000 — in Beacon Hill when representatives were scouting the organization’s next litter pickup site.

We found a stolen $150,000 valued construction forklift in The Jungle today doing outreach + scouting a litter pick. Amazing what you find in the city and how it transforms public opinion on what’s working vs. what’s not…. @UnitedRentals We are a private funded 501c3 😘 pic.twitter.com/Mn3CICON5I — We Heart Seattle (@weheartseattle) May 31, 2023

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting