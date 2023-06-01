Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect

Jun 1, 2023, 2:46 PM

seattle double homicide...

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A 45-year-old man has been charged with murder and assault in a double homicide that took place in Georgetown last January.

Seattle Police developed probable cause to charge the man. He is currently booked in King County Jail.

Police responded to 5th Avenue S and S Michigan Street in January to find two men in a vehicle with fatal gunshot wounds. Both men were deceased at the scene.

Another double homicide happened in the same complex last October.

Two men shot to death in Georgetown overnight

Suspect identified in murder of two Federal Way bartenders in May

Samuel Ramirez Jr., 31, has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of two bartenders at the Stars & Bar Grill on May 21, according to KIRO 7.

Katie Duhnke and Jessyca Hohn were gunned down along with a man in Federal Way. The man did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Ramirez with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and attempted murder.

When the bartenders reportedly confronted Ramirez about bringing a gun into the bar, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot, when Ramirez allegedly shot and killed Duhnke and Hohn. Both women died at the scene. The man was hospitalized and survived.

International retail theft ring in Bellevue intercepted, three people arrested

Bellevue police officers recovered thousands of dollars in merchandise after arresting three suspects in an international organized theft ring.

The three suspects, ages 18, 22, and 27, were arrested outside Bellevue Square last week after security officers caught them stealing, according to KIRO 7.

Police reported two suspects attempted to get away, but were caught at the scene.

We Heart Seattle stumbles upon stolen forklift

We Heart Seattle found a stolen construction forklift — valued at approximately $150,000 — in Beacon Hill when representatives were scouting the organization’s next litter pickup site.

KIRO 7 contributed to this reporting

Crime Blotter

auburn apartment shot...

L.B. Gilbert

Man shot at Auburn apartment, police say multiple people involved

A man was left in critical condition after being shot at an Auburn apartment building Tuesday night, according to police.

2 days ago

kayak westsuit bellevue robbery...

Frank Sumrall

Burglars equipped with kayaks, wetsuits, rob $20K from Bellevue home

Burglars equipped with kayaks and wetsuits, broke into a home in Bellevue along Lake Washington last Thursday, according to police.

3 days ago

Seattle robbery...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle man charged with two counts of attempted robbery

Police arrested a 31-year-old man wanted for the assault and robbery of two victims in the downtown Seattle area Tuesday morning.

9 days ago

Woodinville armed robbery...

Sam Campbell

Search underway for suspect involved in Woodinville armed robbery  

A search is underway for a suspect who got away after an armed robbery in the heart of downtown Woodinville early Thursday.

15 days ago

robbed...

Bill Kaczaraba

BigFoot Java coffee stands robbed in Pierce County

Two BigFoot Java coffee stands were robbed overnight Tuesday in Pierce County, just weeks after five others were targeted.

24 days ago

Tacoma police...

Bill Kaczaraba

Tacoma man stabbed to death in grocery store parking lot

The Pierce County medical examiner has determined a man who died last week in a grocery store parking lot in Tacoma was stabbed to death.

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Charges filed against Georgetown double homicide suspect