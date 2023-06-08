Close
Rantz: Rumors flare as LGBT flag replaced American flag at HS

Jun 7, 2023, 5:55 PM

Sedro-Woolley High School (Listener submitted photo, obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)...

Sedro-Woolley High School (Listener submitted photo, obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

(Listener submitted photo, obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

When parents and students saw the American flag replaced with an LGBT flag at Sedro-Woolley High School, they were outraged. And since the incident, rumors have swirled that the school’s administration played a role in keeping the flag up. 

According to a district spokesperson, a security camera captured an “unknown and unidentifiable individual” parking in front of the high school gym Tuesday at 2:09 a.m. The assailant was driving an SUV without license plates. The flag pole, adjacent to the gym, was not flying the American flag at the time, as the school follows proper flag protocols, according to the spokesperson. 

“Within a minute, the person had hoisted a pride flag on the pole and then left the area,” the spokesperson told The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Jason Rantz announces first book, ‘What’s Killing America’

The rumor mill

The school’s principal emailed families and students to explain what happened. She promised to install a lock box on the flag pole to stop unauthorized use in the future.

Rumors spread online that Sedro-Wooley High administrators were slow to remove the flag. One former student said she heard that they waited until several complaints before acting. But the district disputes that claim, pointing to surveillance footage that shows the school’s custodian at 7:34 a.m., over 20 minutes before school starts. And given the layout of the school, the fact that anyone saw the flag issue that early is surprising. 

“Very few staff enter through the main entrance and the ones who do, honestly wouldn’t have been looking up at the flag because it’s on the opposite side of the street,” the spokesperson explained. “They park, get out, and go straight through the door so they can get their day started.”

The Sedro-Woolley High School’s campus from a bird’s eye view. (Photo courtesy of a district spokesperson, obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

Rantz: WA Fish and Wildlife LGBT Pride tweet saved my life

Is this a story?

I wouldn’t normally cover a story like this. After all, unless the district spokesperson is flat-out lying to me, it appears the school handled this incident appropriately, so how is this news?

Unfortunately, a school acting swiftly and appropriately is news in 2023. Radical Left educators have taken over schools statewide and around the country. It’s a welcome bit of good news when a school chooses not to eschew a common sense reaction in order to placate the kind of radicals who would actually demand an LGBT flag replace the American flag.

It’s also important to settle rumors, so they don’t spread. That the Radical Left often gets away with outrageous actions is likely what led to the rumor mill: well-intentioned community members who have seen other schools around the state, and country, give in to these tactics. I’m glad this isn’t one of those examples.

Rantz: Progressives target Muslim biz owner over LGBT comments

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the forthcoming book What's Killing America: Inside the Radical Left's Tragic Destruction of Our Cities

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  The Jason Rantz Show.

