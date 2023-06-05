Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Macklemore announces first show at Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 5, 2023, 1:26 PM | Updated: 1:53 pm

Macklemore Climate Pledge Arena...

Macklemore to perform at Climate Pledge Arena. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle native Macklemore announced Monday he would be performing his first show at Climate Pledge Arena in December.

Macklemore is no stranger to the area. The 39-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter is also a partial owner and mega-fan of the Seattle Kraken, who also play at Climate Pledge. In February, Macklemore recorded part of a music video at Climate Pledge Arena during a Seattle Kraken game versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Macklemore films music video at Climate Pledge Arena during Kraken game

Macklemore is currently on tour, with this Seattle stop being part of The Ben Tour.

Tickets to the show go on presale on June 6 at 10 a.m.

Local News

Great Seattle Fire...

Ted Buehner

Could ‘Great Seattle Fire’ happen again with current warm streak?

Tuesday, June 6 marks the date of the tragic 1889 Great Seattle Fire that burned 25 blocks of downtown waterfront Seattle.

14 hours ago

seattle raise child...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle ranks among most expensive in US to raise a child

The Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area ranks 34th in the nation in the cost to raise a child, according to a study from SmartAsset.

14 hours ago

Washington wildfire season...

L.B. Gilbert

Brush fires in Bellevue, Orondo start Washington wildfire season

It's not even summer and wildfire season is already underway in Washington state after two brush fires broke out over the weekend.

14 hours ago

AG neglect case...

Kate Stone

WA AG settles neglect, document withholding case for $3.1M

The AG's office will pay more than $3 million to settle a lawsuit over a woman who was allegedly mistreated at an adult family home in Kent.

14 hours ago

cuts schools seattle middle school measles...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle school returns in-person after student contracts measles

A Seattle middle school was closed from May 26 - June 2 due to a student contracting measles. Students are able to return to school Monday.

14 hours ago

Kent rock...

Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Kent man says someone threw rock, shattering his windshield on I-5

A Kent man captured video of someone running onto I-5 and deliberately throwing a rock at his windshield, as he drove by.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Macklemore announces first show at Climate Pledge Arena