Macklemore announces first show at Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle native Macklemore announced Monday he would be performing his first show at Climate Pledge Arena in December.

Macklemore is no stranger to the area. The 39-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter is also a partial owner and mega-fan of the Seattle Kraken, who also play at Climate Pledge. In February, Macklemore recorded part of a music video at Climate Pledge Arena during a Seattle Kraken game versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Macklemore is currently on tour, with this Seattle stop being part of The Ben Tour.

Tickets to the show go on presale on June 6 at 10 a.m.