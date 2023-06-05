Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

UNCATEGORIZED

Burien encampment moved again, now located at city park

Jun 5, 2023, 4:02 PM | Updated: Jun 6, 2023, 10:01 am

Burien encampment moved park...

The homeless encampment outside city hall last week is being moved around Burien and yet another home at Dottie Harper Park. (Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

Sam Campbell's Profile Picture

BY


KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The homeless encampment outside Burien City Hall last week is being moved around the city and has found yet another home at Dottie Harper Park. This has left Burien citizens, councilmembers, and the wider western Washington community frustrated at the lack of sustainable solutions.

This is despite the Burien Municipal Code, which prohibits encampments on park property.

Burien encampment cleared as new park lease starts

Neighbors said they want to see a more permanent housing solution from the city, and Burien resident Quela Bruch said moving them off the properties doesn’t help.

“We need to treat them with dignity, shuffling them around like they are pests as if they aren’t worthy of living anywhere, I think is not the right way to go,” Bruch said.

There’s been an ongoing dispute among city leaders, neighbors, and the county about how and where to find these people housing.

Anne Martens, the representative for the King County Regional Homeless Authority, said shelters in the area are at capacity, but they continue to work with the city.

“South King County has very few shelter options — to create more places for people to shelter or live would require additional investment in infrastructure in that part of King County,” Martens said. “Burien has two emergency shelters, one for families and one for women only, and I believe they are at capacity. Des Moines has an emergency shelter that serves men and women, but it is by referral only and not drop-in and is at capacity. SeaTac, White Center, and Tukwila have zero emergency shelters.”

According to the Martin v. Boise court decision, if someone doesn’t have any place to go, they must be offered housing before they can be moved off of public land.

The Burien City Council’s next meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday. On the agenda is the Approval of Resolution No. 499, Approving South King County Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) 2024 Workplan and Budget.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Uncategorized

Yarrow...

Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Burglars using kayaks and wetsuits break into Yarrow Point home

Burglars with kayaks and wearing wetsuits broke into a home on Yarrow Point early Thursday morning, according to the Clyde Hill Police Department.

9 days ago

Associated Press

Man convicted of killing Washington teen at high school decades ago gets 45 years

SEATTLE (AP) — A man convicted of murder in the death of a 16-year-old girl at her Washington high school over 30 years ago will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. King County Superior Court Judge Josephine Wiggs on Thursday sentenced Patrick Nicholas to nearly 46 years in prison for the killing […]

13 days ago

FILE - The headquarters for the Tacoma Police Department is shown Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Tacoma...

Associated Press

$3.1M settlement reached in fatal police shooting of Black man in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the city of Tacoma, Washington, will pay $3.1 million to the family of a Black man who was fatally shot by police during a traffic stop in 2019. The City Council announced Tuesday’s settlement with the relatives of 24-year-old Bennie Branch in a news release. “This family’s loss has […]

14 days ago

Associated Press

Ex-Seattle man gets 8 years for stealing $1M in pandemic benefits

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Seattle man who stole over $1 million in jobless benefits and small business loans during the COVID-19 pandemic was sentenced on Tuesday to more than eight years in prison, Seattle U.S. Attorney Nick Brown said in a statement. Bryan Sparks, 42, was indicted for the fraud scheme in November 2021 […]

15 days ago

CDC Papa Murphy's...

Associated Press

CDC: Salmonella outbreak linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

The CDC is investigating reports of salmonella infections in Washington that may have come from raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy's.

15 days ago

Associated Press

CDC investigating salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to Papa Murphy’s cookie dough

SEATTLE (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state and federal agencies, are investigating reports of 18 salmonella infections in at least half a dozen states that may have come from raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s. People have been sickened in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, California and Missouri, the […]

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Burien encampment moved again, now located at city park