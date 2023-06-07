Close
LOCAL NEWS

Boeing accused of stealing trade secrets in new lawsuit

Jun 7, 2023, 1:47 PM

Boeing lawsuit stealing...

The Artemis I unmanned lunar rocket lifts off from launch pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on November 16, 2022. (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Boeing is facing another lawsuit, this time, the aerospace giant is being accused of stealing trade secrets to build a moon rocket. Boeing then allegedly used the information to build “flawed” parts that could endanger astronauts.

A Colorado company filed the lawsuit Wednesday, according to Reuters News.

Boeing: New defect on 787 Dreamliner planes

“This lawsuit is rife with inaccuracies and omissions,” Boeing wrote in a statement. “We will vigorously defend against this in court.”

Wilson Aerospace, based in Fort Collins, Colo., said it worked with Boeing for two years from 2014-2016. Wilson said Boeing wanted help in safely attaching engines to the rocket.

The moon rocket is part of NASA’s Artemis program. It was first launched Nov. 16, and eventually, Artemis hopes to complete an effort to return humans to the moon.

The complaints weren’t limited to rockets. Wilson also claimed Boeing stole trade secrets related to bolt installation tools for its 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

According to court documents, Boeing canceled Wilson’s work on the original project but kept using its intellectual property without receiving “full instructions” on how to build and install it.

Bezos’ Blue Origins wins NASA bid to build lunar lander for astronauts

“Boeing has captured billions of dollars in revenue because of the infringement of Wilson’s trade secrets” and must turn over “all revenues and profits Boeing has obtained as a result,” the complaint read.

Wilson is seeking damages. The case was filed in federal district court in Seattle.

