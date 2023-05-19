Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Bezos’ Blue Origins wins NASA bid to build lunar lander for astronauts

May 19, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: 12:59 pm

blue origin bezos nasa...

A Blue Origin New Shepard rocket launches from Launch Site One in West Texas north of Van Horn on March 31, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon via Getty Images)

(Photo by Patrick T. Fallon via Getty Images)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin — with headquarters located in Kent — will be leading the team building the most environmentally friendly astronaut capsule ever.

“This new lander will be built and operated according to NASA’s sustaining lunar lander requirements,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told KIRO Newsradio.

Webb Space Telescope spots early galaxies hidden from Hubble

The company won a coveted NASA contract to build a spacecraft that will send astronauts to and from the moon’s surface.

Boeing already had contracts for the Artemis program, which plans to return to the moon before the decade is out. Boeing and Lockheed Martin are part of the new Blue Origin contract to build the part of the rocket part that lands on the moon.

According to Reuters, the Blue Origin contract is valued at approximately $3.4 billion, with Blue Origin privately contributing “well north” of that amount.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will attempt to land the first woman and first person of color on the moon while exploring more of the lunar surface than ever before. The program collaborates with commercial and international partners and establishes the first long-term presence on the moon, all with the goal of landing the first humans on Mars.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX was awarded $3 billion through a NASA contract under the Artemis program in 2021. SpaceX is set to land astronauts on the moon for the first time since the final Apollo mission in 1972 — which missions will occur later this decade.

Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard

Blue Origin competed for past NASA contracts previously without success but beat out defense contractor Dynetics Inc. to be a part of the Artemis program.

Blue Origin’s mission is expected to ferry two astronauts to the moon’s surface, set for 2029.

Local News

Renton Technical College...

Bill Kaczaraba

Renton starts pilot program providing free college tuition

Free college for high school graduates in Renton will soon become a reality. The new program is called the Renton Promise.

13 hours ago

disaster relief crabbers fishers...

L.B. Gilbert

More than $220 Million in disaster relief coming to crabbers, salmon fishers

Crabbers and salmon fishers in Washington State and Alaska will be receiving more than $220 million in federal disaster relief funds for the canceled crabbing and fishing season.

13 hours ago

Road Rage highway violence...

Sam Campbell

King County sees uptick in highway violence this year

The Washington State Patrol says King County has had 17 shootings on its highways just this year.

13 hours ago

seattle dog owner...

Heather Bosch

Seattle crowned as dog poop capital, pet owners among worst in nation

Seattle's pet parents ranked among the worst in the country, according to the website Dog Advisory Council's newest study.

13 hours ago

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Seattle FIFA World Cup logo unveiled in anticipation for 2026

In 3 years’ time, the Emerald City will be packed with soccer fans from across the globe as the 2026 World Cup gets underway.

13 hours ago

seattle traffic...

Bill Kaczaraba

5-1-1 traveler alert number is now a thing of the past

Washington state has decided to discontinue the traveler alert 5-1-1 phone number.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...

Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.

Bezos’ Blue Origins wins NASA bid to build lunar lander for astronauts