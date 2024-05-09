Close
MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Rare 1890 Enrico Marchetti cello worth about $250,000 stolen in Seattle

May 9, 2024, 12:51 PM

Seattle police are looking for this stolen cello. (Image courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police are searching for any information linked to a stolen rare cello.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a home on 24th Avenue in the Central District on May 5 around 5 p.m.

The homeowners told police that they found their house broken into with the front door open and the window shattered.

The cello was last seen May 4.

SPD reported the cello is an 1890 Enrico Marchetti with a blue and black carbon fiber case.

Seattle police are looking for this stolen cello. (Image courtesy of the Seattle Police Department)

Tarisio Fine Instruments and Bows’ website states Enrico Marchetti is “one of the finest Turinese makers of the 20th century.”

Also according to Tarisio, Marchetti moved to Turin in 1874 and was an apprentice before opening his own business in 1881. He then traveled between Turin and the Piedmontese town of Cuorgné before returning to Turin around 1912 where he worked until his death in 1930.

“Marchetti’s output is an interesting juxtaposition of personal style and expert imitation of Piedmontese models that may have crossed the line into forgery, especially during the Cuorgné period of his career,” Tarisio’s website stated. “In his signed work more personal touches include an elongated head shape with painted scroll chamfers, purfling that extends deep into the corners, and occasionally a two-layered application of varnish, with a harder yellow first coat followed by a softer red.”

The stolen musical equipment equates to about $250,000, with most of the value from the cello.

According to SPD, detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information about the stolen instrument or other items is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers does not ask names and tipsters can remain anonymous. The organization offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest and charges.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

Rare 1890 Enrico Marchetti cello worth about $250,000 stolen in Seattle