Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LOCAL NEWS

Non-paying public not allowed into South King County ‘Public Safety Summit’

Jun 8, 2023, 6:42 AM

(Photo from KIRO 7)...

(Photo from KIRO 7)

(Photo from KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY


Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A summit took place on Wednesday to address the crime plaguing South King County. The goal is to do a better job of keeping people safe.

This Public Safety Summit was put together by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. But the one group left out of the meeting was the public. Reporters weren’t allowed into the two-hour session at all.

Even though they sent us a news release telling KIRO 7 all about it. So, we paid to get inside. We found out, the crime KIRO 7 keeps telling you about, is happening just about everywhere including a local food business.

Crime has become an all too common sight in South King County, with thieves breaking into businesses and taking whatever they can. Crime has even found its way to a space in Tukwila where culinary dreams come true.

“Stolen catalytic converters, food trucks, drugs, cash boxes, things like that,” said John Schofield. “All at night.”

John Schofield is the facilities manager for culiNEX Kitchens which provides kitchen space for chefs. Trying to thwart crime, even unwanted intruders, is part of his job now too.

“All usually on three-day weekends also,” said Schofield. “You can always expect something to happen. Every time. Three-day weekend. Yep, I hate them.”

Schofield took that message to a Public Safety Summit in SeaTac organized by the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce. KIRO 7′s cameras weren’t allowed inside.

But facing an uptick in crimes like this, more than a dozen security experts, advocates, and police officers discussed ways they can help each other to fight it.

“A seminar or summit like this helps us to get to a point of managing our resources,” said Tukwila Police Chief Eric Drever.

He said there still aren’t enough cops on the street to prevent crimes most of which he says have escalated during the fentanyl epidemic.

“And fentanyl leads individuals towards other crimes,” said Chief Drever. “It also creates quality of life issues. It also correlates to those that are in mental crisis. It’s all together.”

Schofield said it was a Tukwila police officer who suggested he put up Stadium Lights. They spent $8,000. He said it has pretty much eliminated the crime, at night.

But now the criminals are showing up in the daytime.

Local News

seattle drug possession...

L.B. Gilbert and Frank Sumrall

Councilmember Nelson: Failed drug possession law is ‘not the War on Drugs’

The Seattle City Council voted 5-4 against a bill that would have given City Attorney Ann Davison the authority to prosecute people for drug possession.

1 day ago

Seattle Home for Sale...

Bill Kaczaraba

Expert: ‘We will never see interest rates of 3% or lower ever again.”

The glory days of 30-year mortgage rates of  3% or less may be in the rearview mirror.

1 day ago

rental assistance fraud...

L.B. Gilbert

6 charged in ‘one of the largest’ rental assistance fraud cases ever

Federal prosecutors call it one of the country's most prolific rental assistance fraud cases, with the culprits facing a 26-count indicment

1 day ago

Boeing lawsuit stealing...

Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing accused of stealing trade secrets in new lawsuit

Boeing is facing another lawsuit, this time, the aerospace giant is being accused of stealing trade secrets to build a moon rocket.

1 day ago

Seattle schools decrease gun violence...

L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Schools unveils new safety plan to decrease gun violence

Seattle Public Schools (SPS) announced several security improvements to help decrease gun violence across the district.

1 day ago

Funko headquarters...

Bill Kaczaraba

No fun at Funko as move from Everett goes south

Everett took a big hit when Funko moved a large part of its operations to Arizona. Now, the bobblehead company faces a class action lawsuit.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Compassion International...

Brock Huard and Friends Rally Around The Fight for First Campaign

Professional athletes are teaming up to prevent infant mortality and empower women at risk in communities facing severe poverty.

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!

Non-paying public not allowed into South King County ‘Public Safety Summit’