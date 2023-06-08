Seattle Police looking for info on Garfield HS shooting suspects

Seattle Police are looking for information that would help them identify two suspects in a shooting that happened last Thursday near Garfield High School.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of 23rd Avenue S after multiple reports of a shooting with a person injured.

Officers found a gunshot victim in the parking lot of the Garfield Teen Life Center, he was treated by first responders before being transported to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects reportedly had an argument before the shooting, when police said the man in the orange hoodie got in a car and then fired multiple shots. The man in a black hoodie ran after the car and allegedly pointed a gun at it.

Garfield HS the focus of school safety precautions following nearby violence

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit will lead the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Nationwide warrant issued for suspect in 2020 Renton shooting

A nationwide extradition warrant has been issued for a man suspected of first-degree murder after a shooting in Renton in 2020.

The man has been identified by investigators as 25-year-old Oshea Larenze Harold Williams, pictured above.

‘Just another day’ after 2 shot at Skyway apartment building

On Mar. 10, 2020, at 1:40 p.m., a man was shot several times at Formula One Fast Lube on Rainier Avenue S.

The victim, Jimm Andreas Route, died from his wounds.

Oshea is wanted by police after evading capture. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Williams, call 911.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact Renton Police Detective Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov or 425-430-7525.

You can also submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or online at P3Tips.com and cite Renton Police case #20-2847.

Wanted for Murder in the 1st Degree – Do you know where Oshea Larenze Harold Williams is? Please see attached for photos and details/sh pic.twitter.com/9LOpH8iSzX — Renton Police Dept. (@RentonpdWA) June 7, 2023