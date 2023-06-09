Expect traffic in U-District for UW graduation ceremony Saturday

Expect heavy traffic on State Route 520 near Montlake, Interstate 5 towards State Route 520, and surface streets around Husky Stadium as the University of Washington (UW) is hosting its 148th annual commencement ceremony Saturday, with nearly 6,000 graduates and another approximate 40,000 in attendance.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Ph.D. is this year’s commencement speaker. He was a former elementary school teacher before becoming the youngest principal in Connecticut at the age of 27.

“We are thrilled to welcome Secretary Cardona to the UW and delighted that he will address this year’s graduating class,” UW President Ana Mari Cauce said. “His leadership in addressing the burden of student loans and his commitment to increasing access to higher education so that more students can succeed in pursuing their dreams is creating an impact at the UW and throughout Washington and the nation. I know our graduates and their families will be inspired by his participation in their special day.”

The Roanoke Street exit from SR 520 will be closed, causing vehicles to detour when making their way to the University District, so avoid driving there if you can.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. for UW’s campus in Seattle, while UW Bothell’s graduation is Sunday at T-Mobile Park. UW Tacoma already had its graduation, with more than 1,400 students receiving diplomas after Friday’s graduation ceremonies.

