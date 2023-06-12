Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Orca Card posted wildly inappropriate Trump indictment tweet

Jun 11, 2023, 6:00 PM

orca card...

A screengrab of The Orca Card's now-deleted post from its Twitter account. (Photo obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

(Photo obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY


The Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

The official Twitter account for the Orca Card posted a wildly inappropriate tweet about former President Donald Trump’s indictment. After the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH inquired about the tweet, it was deleted.

Trump was indicted last week for, in part, willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Forgetting that the current President is under investigation for illegally storing classified material, Trump haters rejoiced at the unequal application of justice. They loathe Trump so much that they don’t care about the damage they do to our institutions and country; the ends justify the means. The social media account for the Orca Card wanted to jump in on the action.

At 1:29 p.m. June 9, the official Twitter feed posted a photo of an Orca card reader photoshopped onto the photo that shows boxes, with potentially sensitive documents, stored in a bathroom at Trump’s Mar-o-Lago estate. Several hours later, the tweet was deleted.

Tweet by the Orca Card is so obviously inappropriate

The Orca Card is overseen by Washington state transit agencies, including King County Metro, Pierce Transit, and Everett Transit. The card is used as a non-cash means to ride public transportation.

The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH asked King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office, along with King County Metro, if this tweet was appropriate. Spokespeople for either agencies did not respond. But not long after the emails were sent, the tweet was deleted without explanation.

The image is clearly inappropriate. It’s why the tweet was deleted.

How does this happen?

By entering into a public political debate, the Orca Card is choosing sides. They do not care that they may alienate customers outside of far-left Seattle who may not see things their way.

It would never dawn on them to photoshop the card reader next to President Joe Biden’s Corvette, where other classified documents were haphazardly and illegally stored. Institutionally, the Orca Card — via the Orca Joint Board — supports Biden, but not Trump. That’s how a tweet like this is posted in the first place. They would never think to mock Biden, only Trump, because the social media channel is run by petulant children who can’t think past their unbridled hatred of Trump.

This political mockery is funded by your dollars, while knowing there won’t be any consequences or uproar beyond conservative media. If the tweet targeted a left-wing politician or mocked a left-wing cause, you could be sure that local media would pay attention. But it’s just Trump, so no harm, no foul.

Rantz: Equity director fired after racist comment about Mexicans

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our CitiesSubscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on TwitterInstagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

olympus spa...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Judge forces women’s nude spa to accept biological men

A Seattle judge and the state of Washington is forcing Olympus Spa, a local women-only, nude spa, to admit biological men.

21 hours ago

faith doubt co-exist...

Michael Medved

Medved: Faith and doubt can increasingly co-exist

With all the animosity and arguments currently tearing at our country, are Americans increasingly confused about fundamental questions of faith?

4 days ago

Sedro-Woolley High School (Listener submitted photo, obtained by The Jason Rantz Show)...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Rumors flare as LGBT flag replaced American flag at HS

When parents and students saw the American flag replaced with an LGBT flag at Sedro-Woolley High School, they were outraged.

4 days ago

equity director racist...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Equity director fired after racist comment about Mexicans

The state's first Office of Equity director was ousted after complaints of racist remarks and using a "White supremacy" metaphor.

7 days ago

Federal Way Walmart...

Max Gross

Gross: Federal Way resident fed up over repeated Walmart crimes

Multiple police responses have been needed at the two Walmart locations in Federal Way. One incident was reported as an aggravated assault.

7 days ago

LGBT Pride...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Fish and Wildlife LGBT Pride tweet saved my life

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife's LGBT Pride tweet saved my life. Its leaders deserve the credit they're asking for.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Education families...

Education that meets the needs of students, families

Washington Virtual Academies (WAVA) is a program of Omak School District that is a full-time online public school for students in grades K-12.

Emergency preparedness...

Emergency planning for the worst-case scenario

What would you do if you woke up in the middle of the night and heard an intruder in your kitchen? West Coast Armory North can help.

Innovative Education...

The Power of an Innovative Education

Parents and students in Washington state have the power to reimagine the K-12 educational experience through Insight School of Washington.

Medicare fraud...

If you’re on Medicare, you can help stop fraud!

Fraud costs Medicare an estimated $60 billion each year and ultimately raises the cost of health care for everyone.

Men's Health Month...

Men’s Health Month: Why It’s Important to Speak About Your Health

June is Men’s Health Month, with the goal to raise awareness about men’s health and to encourage men to speak about their health.

Internet Washington...

Major Internet Upgrade and Expansion Planned This Year in Washington State

Comcast is investing $280 million this year to offer multi-gigabit Internet speeds to more than four million locations.

Rantz: Orca Card posted wildly inappropriate Trump indictment tweet