Rantz: Orca Card posted wildly inappropriate Trump indictment tweet

The official Twitter account for the Orca Card posted a wildly inappropriate tweet about former President Donald Trump’s indictment. After the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH inquired about the tweet, it was deleted.

Trump was indicted last week for, in part, willful retention of national defense information and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Forgetting that the current President is under investigation for illegally storing classified material, Trump haters rejoiced at the unequal application of justice. They loathe Trump so much that they don’t care about the damage they do to our institutions and country; the ends justify the means. The social media account for the Orca Card wanted to jump in on the action.

At 1:29 p.m. June 9, the official Twitter feed posted a photo of an Orca card reader photoshopped onto the photo that shows boxes, with potentially sensitive documents, stored in a bathroom at Trump’s Mar-o-Lago estate. Several hours later, the tweet was deleted.

Well, @TheORCACard deleted this after realizing it’s very obviously inappropriate. I asked King County Metro and the Executive’s office to weigh in — perhaps they did to ORCA Card leaders? How they thought this was appropriate is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/WT2NYICnWz — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 10, 2023

Tweet by the Orca Card is so obviously inappropriate

The Orca Card is overseen by Washington state transit agencies, including King County Metro, Pierce Transit, and Everett Transit. The card is used as a non-cash means to ride public transportation.

The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH asked King County Executive Dow Constantine’s office, along with King County Metro, if this tweet was appropriate. Spokespeople for either agencies did not respond. But not long after the emails were sent, the tweet was deleted without explanation.

The image is clearly inappropriate. It’s why the tweet was deleted.

How does this happen?

By entering into a public political debate, the Orca Card is choosing sides. They do not care that they may alienate customers outside of far-left Seattle who may not see things their way.

It would never dawn on them to photoshop the card reader next to President Joe Biden’s Corvette, where other classified documents were haphazardly and illegally stored. Institutionally, the Orca Card — via the Orca Joint Board — supports Biden, but not Trump. That’s how a tweet like this is posted in the first place. They would never think to mock Biden, only Trump, because the social media channel is run by petulant children who can’t think past their unbridled hatred of Trump.

This political mockery is funded by your dollars, while knowing there won’t be any consequences or uproar beyond conservative media. If the tweet targeted a left-wing politician or mocked a left-wing cause, you could be sure that local media would pay attention. But it’s just Trump, so no harm, no foul.

Rantz: Equity director fired after racist comment about Mexicans

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). He is the author of the book What’s Killing America: Inside the Radical Left’s Tragic Destruction of Our Cities. Subscribe to the podcast. Follow @JasonRantz on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. Check back frequently for more news and analysis.

Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz